Ancient cave set for tourism development after discovery of ritual pit

Ancient cave set for tourism development after discovery of ritual pit

BİLECİK
Ancient cave set for tourism development after discovery of ritual pit

A cave in the northwestern province of Bilecik, which yielded evidence of ritual activity dating back around 16,500 years, is now the focus of a new sustainable tourism initiative aimed at preserving and opening the site to visitors.

 

Located about 1 kilometer southeast of İnhisar district center, Gedikkaya has drawn archaeological attention after the discovery of a ritual pit dating to the Epipaleolithic period.

 

Inside the pit, researchers uncovered a deliberately shaped stalagmite alongside a seated female figurine, believed to be an early and stylized stone example reminiscent of mother goddess figures known from later Near Eastern Neolithic cultures.

 

The cave and its surroundings show signs of continuous or repeated human use across multiple periods, including the Epipaleolithic, Neolithic and Chalcolithic eras.

 

Sporadic finds from the Hellenistic period suggest the site continued to be visited for specific purposes in later centuries.

 

However, the site has suffered significant damage in recent decades due to unauthorized excavations, soil removal for bat guano and use as a filming location.

 

In response, rescue excavations were carried out between 2019 and 2022 under the supervision of Türkiye’s directorate of cultural heritage, led by Bilecik Museum and with scientific guidance from Associate Professor Deniz Sarı from Bilecik Şeyh Edebali University.

 

Building on these findings, the university has launched a sustainable tourism consultancy project for Gedikkaya Hill and the nearby cave, supported under a regional development agency’s technical assistance program.

 

The initiative aims to protect the area’s archaeological, cultural and natural heritage while integrating it into tourism in a controlled and sustainable manner.

 

Set to be led by Sarı, the project envisions a comprehensive planning model that allows public access without harming the site’s archaeological integrity.

 

A key component is the proposed “living excavation site” concept for İn Cave, where ongoing scientific research would be combined with a structured visitor experience.

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