Anatolia's manuscript heritage comes to light

ISTANBUL

Books that have withstood centuries of wear, including those from the Anatolian Seljuk State, Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror’s library and the reign of Suleiman the Magnificent, will be revealed after restoration. Manuscripts from the Abbasid and Mamluk periods will also be showcased following binding repairs.

Manuscripts are being restored with great care and precision at the Turkish Manuscripts Institution (TYEK) Book Hospital. Located within the Istanbul Rami Library, the Book Hospital restores manuscripts, rare printed books and calligraphic panels, preserving them for future generations. The months-long restoration process is conducted with minimal intervention to preserve the original structure and address the specific needs of each item.

Once restoration is complete, the items are documented, boxed and stored in suitable environments for preservation, followed by periodic maintenance and inspections.

A major restoration project is currently carried out at the Book Hospital, where newly unveiled bindings and works from the Anatolian Seljuk State — some over 800 years old — are being meticulously repaired. Upon completion, the works will be returned to their respective libraries.

Nil Baydar, head of the TYEK Book Hospital and Archive Department, explains that 102 staff members, including experts and restorers, carefully analyze manuscripts' paper, ink and pigments to determine the causes of deterioration.

Baydar explained that most manuscripts come from libraries affiliated with the institution and the Culture and Tourism Ministry, with occasional contributions from universities and other organizations.

While describing the pre-restoration process, Baydar said: "First, we check if the items need urgent protection. For pest control, they are frozen at -40 centigrade degrees Celsius. If there is a microbial issue, we disinfect them first and then proceed with documentation. During documentation, we examine the binding, text, stitching and ink to identify the causes of deterioration. After accurate diagnosis, we decide on a treatment plan, consulting experts when necessary for details like a manuscript's transcription date, ownership records or chemical and biological characteristics. Conservation methods are determined based on these analyses."

Baydar noted that insect damage is a common issue in the text sections, along with ink corrosion and fragility caused by metal ions or prior restoration attempts.

417 works restored in 2024

Baydar stated that after working on the text, they proceeded to repair the stitching and binding. "Physically, a book can be separated into 'binding' and 'text,' but we treat it as a whole during conservation. Decisions on the joining technique are crucial because they affect the durability of the pages when opened. Here, one person completes the entire restoration of a book, thinning leather, dyeing it, filling insect holes and cleaning. Among hundreds of processes, the appropriate ones are selected. When finished, the books are boxed and returned to their libraries. In 2024, we restored 417 works despite the meticulous nature of the process, where one person can handle a maximum of five or five-and-a half books per year."

She emphasized the importance of maintaining suitable storage conditions after restoration, ensuring proper temperature, humidity and fire safety to preserve the items long-term.

Baydar explained plans for an upcoming corridor exhibition, saying, "We are excited about an upcoming binding exhibition featuring 60 bindings, 95 percent of which are being unveiled for the first time. These include fabric, lacquered and hand-tooled leather bindings from the Abbasid and Mamluk periods, as well as books from Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror's library and bindings commissioned by Mamluk sultans and Suleiman the Magnificent, adorned entirely with gold. Young restorers are working on these items, which will be showcased in late January or February. These bindings are like the 'clothing' of books, especially significant for imperial and aristocratic collections. Rather than focusing on content, we are emphasizing their centuries-old origins and collections."

Baydar noted that 40 rare items from the Anatolian Seljuk State, some of the few remaining, were sent for restoration from the Süleymaniye Manuscript Library.

“These works are invaluable. Over the course of 800 years, they’ve passed through countless hands, cities, and libraries. Unfortunately, some are affected by ink corrosion, while others have damaged original bindings. Given their long history, such wear is expected. We carefully analyze their paper and binding to restore them as much as possible,” she explained.

Baydar added that these works would also feature in an upcoming exhibition.