Anatolian Seljuk coins shed light on centuries-old history

A collection of 2,764 gold, silver and copper coins minted by 14 sultans and some kings who ruled the Anatolian Seljuk State between 1116 and 1308 are on display in the central Anatolian province of Konya.

The coins bear witness to political and socio-economic history.

The city’s Dar-ül Mülk Exhibition Palace, which is home to sculptures reflecting the facial and physical appearances of 17 dynasty members, 12 of whom were sultans, determined through DNA and anatomy analysis on the corpses in the dynasty tomb of the Anatolian Seljuk State, also houses coins minted by the sultans.

The collection consisting of 2,764 coins, each one a single example, will be open to visitors for a year.

Each coin is displayed on specially illuminated stands where the front and back sides can be easily examined, and information can be accessed in Turkish and English with the QR code application. By scanning the QR code, visitors can learn where and when the coins were minted, the inscriptions, figures and their meanings, weight and diameter in full detail.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Dar-ül Mülk Exhibition Palace guide Hülya Acar said that the collection belongs to lawyer Bahadır Kalaycı, one of the registered collectors of the Antalya Museum.

Acar stated that the coins are displayed in chronological order according to the period of the sultans and that magnifying glasses provide the opportunity to observe the coins in more detail.

Noting that the coins shed light on their period with their inscriptions, figures, the type of metal they were minted in, their shape and weight, Acar said: “The coins show us the socio-economic status of the state, where it ruled, its borders, its trade network and where the mints were located."

"There is no mint that has survived to the present day, but we learn from the coins that there were nearly 50 mints in the Seljuk State of Türkiye. These coins are historical artifacts and also works of art. Because there are also very nice-figured coins. For example, the coins of the kings of Kılıçarslan II are especially figured. These coins have the figures of horse soldiers hunting leopards,” Acar added.

She said that the first money was minted by Mesud I 900 years ago and that all of them were copper.

Acar said that coins turned into silver and gold when the state grew and became stronger, and added, “The coins were mostly silver. Gold, silver and copper were used in the production of currencies such as dinar, dirham and fels. Gold and silver began to be used during the rule of Kılıçarslan II, but in this collection, we see gold coins from the period of Alaeddin Keykubad. The most valuable gold coin here belongs to İzzeddin Keykavus II. 'Dar-ül Mülk Ko' is written on it. It is important because it is one of the capital titles of Konya.”

Acar also noted that the locations of the mints can be seen on the map in the exhibition hall.

