Amputee national team’s success to feature in documentary

ISTANBUL

A producer will shoot a documentary on the real-life stories of players of the Turkish amputee national football team that has won two European championships, daily Milliyet has reported.

“People will watch and learn the incredible stories of these men,” Atilla Koç, the owner of Metropol Media, told the daily on Dec. 22.

The national team, known as the “Efeler,” which means “Swashbucklers,” has won the European trophies in 2017 in Istanbul and 2021 in Kraków, Poland.

Koç’s documentary will be a first as only one movie has been shot about the team so far and was only about one of the players.

In 2018, Japanese national TV broadcaster NHK made a documentary about 32-year-old Barış Telli.

“I always wanted to play football. One of my teachers suggested me to play ‘amputee football.’ Since then, I started playing,” Telli said before the shootings.

Telli lost his right leg in a traffic accident when he was only 4 years old.