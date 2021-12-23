Amputee national team’s success to feature in documentary

  • December 23 2021 07:00:00

Amputee national team’s success to feature in documentary

ISTANBUL
Amputee national team’s success to feature in documentary

A producer will shoot a documentary on the real-life stories of players of the Turkish amputee national football team that has won two European championships, daily Milliyet has reported.

“People will watch and learn the incredible stories of these men,” Atilla Koç, the owner of Metropol Media, told the daily on Dec. 22.

The national team, known as the “Efeler,” which means “Swashbucklers,” has won the European trophies in 2017 in Istanbul and 2021 in Kraków, Poland.

Koç’s documentary will be a first as only one movie has been shot about the team so far and was only about one of the players.

In 2018, Japanese national TV broadcaster NHK made a documentary about 32-year-old Barış Telli.

“I always wanted to play football. One of my teachers suggested me to play ‘amputee football.’ Since then, I started playing,” Telli said before the shootings.

Telli lost his right leg in a traffic accident when he was only 4 years old.

Turkey,

WORLD Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

  2. US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

    US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

  3. Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

    Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

  4. Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

    Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

  5. Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme

    Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme
Recommended
Old Turkish feast Nartugan celebrated in tourism hotspot

Old Turkish feast Nartugan celebrated in tourism hotspot
Country blanketed with snow, braces for warmer weekend

Country blanketed with snow, braces for warmer weekend
Daily COVID-19 deaths in decline, minister says

Daily COVID-19 deaths in decline, minister says
Man devotes life to wounded stray animals

Man devotes life to wounded stray animals
Convicted ex-police officer killed in Istanbul gunfight

Convicted ex-police officer killed in Istanbul gunfight
Turkey’s locally-made vaccine receives emergency approval

Turkey’s locally-made vaccine receives emergency approval
WORLD Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties

Morocco on Dec. 22 spoke of a potential renewal of diplomatic ties with Germany that have been effectively frozen for months, after encouraging comments from Berlin’s new government.

ECONOMY World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) was 143.3 million tons in November, down 9.9 percent compared to November 2020, according to a statement released on Dec. 22.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.