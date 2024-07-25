US prosecutor files draft decision for Turkish writer's extradition

ANKARA

A draft decision submitted by the prosecutor in a U.S. court case could reportedly lead to the extradition of Turkish writer Eylem Tok, who fled the country with her teenage son following a fatal accident in Istanbul.

The charges involve Tok and her son, Timur Cihantimur. The latter was involved in a car accident late on March 1 in Istanbul, resulting in the death of a man and injuries to four others.

Cihantimur was reportedly driving without a license.

Kristen Kearney, the assistant district attorney in Massachusetts, presented a draft decision prepared by the U.S. State Department to the judge ahead of a hearing on Tok's extradition scheduled for Sept. 11 in Boston.

The draft outlines the reasons for Tok's extradition to Türkiye, citing "sufficient evidence" from Turkish authorities to warrant the move, Voice of America reported on July 25.

The charges against Tok include "destroying, hiding, altering evidence and protecting the criminal."

Tok should be handed over to judicial law enforcement authorities and kept under surveillance until a more detailed decision on extradition is made by the U.S. Secretary of State, the text read.

The draft, made public online, clarified that the crimes Tok is accused of fall within the scope of the extradition agreement between the U.S. and Türkiye.

It said the evidence would justify detaining Tok pending trial if the alleged crimes had occurred in the United States.

"The sworn statement of the Turkish prosecutor, the testimony of numerous eyewitnesses and other documents and evidence obtained by Turkish officials were provided," the text noted.

The U.S. State Department had previously issued an opinion letter to the prosecutor’s office regarding the extradition of both Tok and Cihantimur, whose cases are being tried separately.

Late on March 1, Oğuz Murat Aci was killed in Istanbul's Eyüpsultan district when Cihantimur, driving a luxury car, crashed into three ATV-type vehicles parked on the side of the road due to a malfunction.

Cihantimur was subsequently smuggled to Egypt and then to the U.S. by his mother.

The chief public prosecutor's office in Istanbul issued an arrest warrant for Tok on charges of "protecting the criminal" and for Cihantimur on charges of "negligent homicide and injury."

In addition to an international red notice warrant, Türkiye had requested the extradition of the mother and son from the U.S. in May. The pair was arrested on June 14.

Media reports say they were apprehended as they were about to visit a private school to enroll Cihantimur. The judge ordered their arrest after the prosecutor stated that Tok and her son were suspected of fleeing.