Russian moto blogger dies in traffic accident in Türkiye

Russian moto blogger dies in traffic accident in Türkiye

MUĞLA
Russian moto blogger dies in traffic accident in Türkiye

A Russian moto blogger, who came to Türkiye as part of her world tour, has passed away in a traffic accident in the western province of Muğla on July 23.

38-year-old Tatiana Rusozolina, also known as “MotoTanya” on social media, gained recognition from wide audiences through videos she captured with her motorbike, having 2 million followers on YouTube and 1 million followers on Instagram.

Rusozolina documented her travels, sharing the challenges she faced, and the coping mechanisms she employed during her world tour with her followers on social media.

As she was touring Türkiye with her motorcycle, the moto blogger collided with another motorcyclist from Türkiye, Onur Obut.

Obut was severely injured and transferred to a hospital while Rusozolina was killed as a result the accident, leaving her fans and family heartbroken by her unexpected passing.

Meanwhile, the late blogger’s boyfriend and her friend, who was riding alongside her at the time of the accident, publicized a charity effort on various social media platforms to bring Rusozolina’s body back to Russia.

fatal accident,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

    CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

  2. Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

    Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

  3. Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

    Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

  4. Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

    Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

  5. World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

    World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’
Recommended
CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims
Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session
US prosecutor files draft decision for Turkish writers extradition

US prosecutor files draft decision for Turkish writer's extradition
Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack nabbed in Bodrum

Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack nabbed in Bodrum
Top court annuls key provision in zoning law

Top court annuls key provision in zoning law
4 cities to host coffee festivals this year

4 cities to host coffee festivals this year
WORLD Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan has hit a record high, according to official data released on Thursday that also showed the nation's largest-ever yearly drop in Japanese citizens.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿