Russian moto blogger dies in traffic accident in Türkiye

MUĞLA

A Russian moto blogger, who came to Türkiye as part of her world tour, has passed away in a traffic accident in the western province of Muğla on July 23.

38-year-old Tatiana Rusozolina, also known as “MotoTanya” on social media, gained recognition from wide audiences through videos she captured with her motorbike, having 2 million followers on YouTube and 1 million followers on Instagram.

Rusozolina documented her travels, sharing the challenges she faced, and the coping mechanisms she employed during her world tour with her followers on social media.

As she was touring Türkiye with her motorcycle, the moto blogger collided with another motorcyclist from Türkiye, Onur Obut.

Obut was severely injured and transferred to a hospital while Rusozolina was killed as a result the accident, leaving her fans and family heartbroken by her unexpected passing.

Meanwhile, the late blogger’s boyfriend and her friend, who was riding alongside her at the time of the accident, publicized a charity effort on various social media platforms to bring Rusozolina’s body back to Russia.