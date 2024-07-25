4 cities to host coffee festivals this year

Coffee enthusiasts have much to look forward to this year as Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir and Antalya prepare to host coffee festivals.

Each event celebrates coffee culture, attracting afficionados and industry professionals alike.

In the capital, the Ankara Coffee Festival will commence the series from Sept. 20-22 at Bilkent Center. Shortly after, the Istanbul Coffee Festival will take place from Oct. 3-6 at Ataköy Marina.

The coffee journey continues to the southern province of Antalya, where the festival will be held at Cam Piramit from Nov. 22-24. Meanwhile, dates and venues for the coffee festival in the western city of İzmir will be announced soon.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Istanbul Coffee Festival, where a special celebration is expected. Ankara’s festival, now in its 8th year, remains a staple in the city’s event calendar, and İzmir will holf the event for the third time. While, Antalya are gearing up for their inaugural events.

The festivals will bring together quality coffee producers, coffee shops, roasters and purveyors of artisanal flavors. National and international coffee brands will be in attendance, alongside key stakeholders in the coffee industry.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities designed to educate and entertain, such as panels, workshops and concerts.

