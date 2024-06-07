'Amelie' director to judge first AI film festival

'Amelie' director to judge first AI film festival

PARIS
Amelie director to judge first AI film festival

The director of French classic "Amelie" said he was fascinated but occasionally scared by artificial intelligence as he launched a first-ever festival for AI-generated movies on June 5.

Jean-Pierre Jeunet will serve as head of the jury for the Artefact AI Film Festival, whose awards ceremony will take place in November.

Anyone can enter a short film — up to five minutes in length — as long as it uses AI tools in some part of its production, from script writing and storyboarding to image generation, editing, music or other aspects.

"Everything that's happening at the moment — whether it's deepfakes, voice dubbing —- it fascinates me," said Jeunet, who was Oscar-nominated for "Amelie" in 2002.

He told reporters he had asked ChatGPT to come up with ideas for a sequel to his hit film, "but I had to stop because it scared me".

But Jeunet, who also made the gory sci-fi "Delicatessen" (1991), said he was not worried about AI-generated movies replacing traditional films.

"There will always be films made by hand," he said, before taking a light-hearted swipe at Hollywood blockbusters.

"Maybe not the Marvel films, since the scripts written by AI could not be any more stupid than the ones they have done up to now," he said.

The festival is being overseen by Artefact, an AI consultancy firm, whose experts will be tasked with ensuring there is no breach of copyright or other ethical norms in the way AI is used in the short films.

"We are in a moment of audiovisual revolution -- it's important that we address it," said Elisha Karmitz of the production company and cinema chain MK2, which is a partner of the festival.

"The goal of the festival is to promote creativity via the use of AI, and make it more accessible," he said.

Budding filmmakers will have until Oct. 1 to submit their entries. As well as several prizes, the best will also be shown ahead in MK2 cinemas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

    Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

    Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

  3. Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

    Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

  4. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  5. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Recommended
Thailand warns Jurassic World producers over filming impact

Thailand warns 'Jurassic World' producers over filming impact
Will Smith back in Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith back in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'
Harry Potter offers magical boost to UK tourism

Harry Potter offers magical boost to UK tourism
Caretta Caretta returns to sea after two year rehab

Caretta Caretta returns to sea after two year rehab
Spains Disfrutar named worlds top restaurant by 50 Best

Spain's Disfrutar named world's top restaurant by 50 Best
Family looted by Nazis donates works back to Louvre

Family looted by Nazis donates works back to Louvre
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿