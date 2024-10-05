Amazon pulls ‘fake’ Kim Porter memoir about Diddy

Amazon has removed a memoir from its site that purports to tell the story of an abusive relationship between the late actor and model Kim Porter and her longtime partner, hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Porter and Combs' children denounced the book — titled “Kim’s Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side…” — as a complete fabrication after it became a bestseller on Amazon in September.

“We were made aware of a dispute regarding this title and have notified the publisher,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "The book is not currently available for sale in our store.”

The independent publisher is Todd Christopher Guzze, who goes by the name Chris Todd and defines his occupation as an “investigative producer, author and journalist." Todd told The Associated Press in a phone interview in September that sources “very close to Kim and Sean Combs” provided him with a “flash drive, documents and tapes” from Porter that he eventually pieced together to create the memoir. Todd used the pseudonym Jamal T. Millwood when publishing the title.

The book details physical abuse, sexual coercion and other acts of violence Combs allegedly committed. The $22 paperback had a quiet release on Amazon but skyrocketed after the news of Combs’ arrest and the shocking details of the indictment against him. He has pleaded not guilty.

