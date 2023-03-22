Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000

Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000

NEW YORK
Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000

Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on March 20.

The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company’s history, adding to the 18,000 employees the tech giant said it would lay off in January. The company’s workforce doubled during the pandemic, however, in the midst of a hiring surge across almost the entire tech sector.

Tech companies have announced tens of thousands of job cuts this year.

In the memo, Jassy said the second phase of the company’s annual planning process completed this month led to the additional job cuts. He said Amazon will still hire in some strategic areas.

“Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible,” Jassy said.

The job cuts announced on March 20 will hit profitable areas for the company including its cloud computing unit AWS and its burgeoning advertising business. Twitch, the gaming platform Amazon owns, will also see some layoffs as well as Amazon’s PXT organizations, which handle human resources and other functions.

Prior layoffs had also hit PXT, the company’s stores division, which encompasses its e-commerce business as well as company’s brick-and-mortar stores such as Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, and other departments such as the one that runs the virtual assistant Alexa.

Earlier this month, the company said it would pause construction on its headquarters building in northern Virginia, though the first phase of that project will open this June with 8,000 employees.

 

Economy,

WORLD Agreement reached on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

    Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

  2. New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

    New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

  3. At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake

    At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake

  4. Türkiye urges Iraq to clear its territory of PKK

    Türkiye urges Iraq to clear its territory of PKK

  5. France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

    France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets
Recommended
Sri Lanka bailout conditional on tackling corruption: IMF

Sri Lanka bailout conditional on tackling corruption: IMF
Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport
Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe

Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe
India eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages

India eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages
Boosted by war, German arms maker joins DAX index

Boosted by war, German arms maker joins DAX index
‘Stability, easy access to credit key factors of Türkiye’s real estate sector’

‘Stability, easy access to credit key factors of Türkiye’s real estate sector’
WORLD Agreement reached on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Russia and China have reached an agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will connect Siberia to northwest China, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

ECONOMY Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe

Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami resigned on March 20 after prosecutors opened a corruption investigation into officials at the state oil company PDVSA.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.