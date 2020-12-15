Alligator that survived Berlin WWII bombing on display in Moscow

  • December 15 2020 09:28:00

Alligator that survived Berlin WWII bombing on display in Moscow

MOSCOW-Agence France-Presse
Alligator that survived Berlin WWII bombing on display in Moscow

An alligator believed to have belonged to Adolf Hitler that died aged 84 has been taxidermied and put on display in Moscow.

The Darwin Museum said the alligator named Saturn was put on public display several months after the Moscow Zoo donated his remains.

"The installation of Saturn in the permanent exhibition is the culmination of six months of work by our taxidermists and the entire museum," it said in a statement.

The museum said specialists began work in June, treating Saturn’s scales with a special solution.

Born in the United States in 1936, Saturn was moved to the Berlin zoo where he escaped on November 23, 1943, after a bombing raid that killed several of his fellow reptiles.

In 1946, he was found by British soldiers who handed him over to the Soviet authorities.

His whereabouts during the intervening three years are "a mystery", the Moscow Zoo said when Saturn died May 24.

When Saturn was brought to Moscow in July 1946, rumours began circulating that he had been part of Adolf Hitler’s personal collection, the zoo said.

Museums in Russia however are closed until January 16 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.


WWII,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31

  2. Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

    Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

  3. Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident

    Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident

  4. Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

    Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

  5. Liberal citizenship regime needed in North Cyprus

    Liberal citizenship regime needed in North Cyprus
Recommended
Moğollar celebrates 53rd year with new album

Moğollar celebrates 53rd year with new album
Brown bear traveled 1033 kilometers in 141 days

Brown bear traveled 1033 kilometers in 141 days
Agent: Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89

Agent: Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89
Ancient statue of Kybele returns home

Ancient statue of Kybele returns home
‘Backyard of Istanbul’ draws attention during pandemic

‘Backyard of Istanbul’ draws attention during pandemic
Flamenco artist’s show a balm for pandemic-weary souls

Flamenco artist’s show 'a balm' for pandemic-weary souls
WORLD Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules to be unveiled on Dec. 15 would see tech giants face huge fines or banned from the market for breaches, sources said, posing a major challenge to the likes of Google and Facebook.
ECONOMY Emirates airways to resume flights to Istanbul

Emirates airways to resume flights to Istanbul

Emirates Airlines on Dec. 14 announced it will resume operating flights to Istanbul, Turkey as of Dec. 21 after a nine-month hiatus due to coronavirus.
SPORTS Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off the pitch during a EUFA Champions League game between Turkey’s Medipol Başakşehir and France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 8 as a protest against the racist remark by one of the referees was a “milestone,” said Pierre Webo, Başakşehir’s assistant manager.