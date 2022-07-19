Albuquerque to unveil statues of ‘Breaking Bad’ characters

  July 19 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.
Breaking Bad’s” iconic characters will soon be immortalized with larger-than-life bronze statues in New Mexico.

The bronze statues of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, played by actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, were sculpted by artist Trevor Grove and cast by American Fine Arts Foundry, says the release. They were donated to the city of Albuquerque by Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad,” and Sony, which distributed the show.

The statues will be unveiled on July 29 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Gilligan, Cranston, and Paul will attend the event, in addition to Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

“Over the course of fifteen years, two TV shows and one movie, Albuquerque has been wonderful to us. I wanted to return the favor and give something back,” Gilligan said in the statement.

 

