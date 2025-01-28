Aksaray Museum’s mummies draw visitors

Aksaray Museum’s mummies draw visitors

AKSARAY
Aksaray Museum’s mummies draw visitors

Over 20,000 people visited the mummies of 10 adults, 3 children and a cat, which were unearthed in various excavations in Aksaray and are now on display.

Aksaray Museum showcases 1,300 artifacts, including adult, child, and cat mummies excavated from Ihlara Valley and Çanlı Church. Visitors are greeted on the ground floor with artifacts spanning from the Neolithic Age to the Middle Ages. On the first floor, Roman, Byzantine, and Turkish-Islamic period artifacts are exhibited in chronological order.

Mustafa Doğan, Aksaray’s Director of Culture and Tourism, said that the museum features significant archaeological and ethnographic artifacts illuminating Cappadocia's 11,000-year history.

Doğan noted that Aksaray is part of Cappadocia, one of Türkiye’s and the world's key tourism destinations, stating: “Aksaray hosts around 1.5 million domestic and international tourists annually with its Ihlara Valley, caravanserais, underground cities, churches and museum. It is also among Central Anatolia's most excavated cities. Supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, excavations are ongoing at five archaeological sites in the city, and findings from these excavations are displayed at Aksaray Museum. The mummy section of our museum fascinates visitors. We exhibit 14 mummies here. Aksaray Museum stands out for its mummies, which captivate those who visit. Last year, more than 20,000 people visited our museum.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
LATEST NEWS

  1. Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

    Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

  2. Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

    Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

  3. Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

    Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

  4. Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

    Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

  5. Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

    Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall
Recommended
Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s diva to Sundance

Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s 'diva' to Sundance
Pianist Fazıl Say prepares for US tour

Pianist Fazıl Say prepares for US tour
Universal, Spotify ink multi-year deal

Universal, Spotify ink multi-year deal
Ephesus sets visitor record in 2024

Ephesus sets visitor record in 2024
Pisidia wants its treasures back from Istanbul

Pisidia wants its treasures back from Istanbul
Met tries out grandiose opera for the contemporary age

Met tries out grandiose opera for the contemporary age
WORLD Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

The first Russian official delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to launch its operations in Türkiye after the ADB board of governors in December voted to change the country’s status from a "non-regional member" to a "regional member."
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿