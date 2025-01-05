AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

ANKARA
AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is set to submit a new bill to parliament this week to establish a new body on cybersecurity, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 5.

Finalized under the leadership of AKP parliamentary head Abdullah Güler, the bill will lay the legal groundwork for the Cybersecurity Directorate.

The proposed legislation outlines the organizational structure, duties, authorities and responsibilities of the new unit, which will report directly to the presidency.

It will implement decisions made by a cybersecurity board composed of representatives from the interior, justice, defense, transportation and infrastructure and industry and technology ministries.

The bill will also coordinate efforts among public institutions to safeguard cybersecurity and protect critical information infrastructure.

It also includes regulatory updates related to industry and technology.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM highlights Ankaras commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

    FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

  2. Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

    Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

  3. AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

    AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

  4. Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

    Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

  5. Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye

    Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye
Recommended
FM highlights Ankaras commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace
Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians
Erdoğan: Goal is a terrorism-free Türkiye

Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye
Family physicians go on strike for 3rd time

Family physicians go on strike for 3rd time
Tax inspections yield record-breaking 120 bln liras in 2024

Tax inspections yield record-breaking 120 bln liras in 2024
Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss regional conflicts

Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss regional conflicts
WORLD Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has said that the group is prepared to respond to Israeli violations of their Lebanon ceasefire even before the expiry of a 60-day deadline for Israel to withdraw.
ECONOMY China’s Central Bank vows moderately loose monetary policy

China’s Central Bank vows 'moderately loose' monetary policy

China's Central Bank has outlined a "moderately loose" monetary plan aimed at boosting domestic demand to spur growth, days after President Xi Jinping called for more proactive macroeconomic policies.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿