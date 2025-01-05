AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is set to submit a new bill to parliament this week to establish a new body on cybersecurity, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 5.

Finalized under the leadership of AKP parliamentary head Abdullah Güler, the bill will lay the legal groundwork for the Cybersecurity Directorate.

The proposed legislation outlines the organizational structure, duties, authorities and responsibilities of the new unit, which will report directly to the presidency.

It will implement decisions made by a cybersecurity board composed of representatives from the interior, justice, defense, transportation and infrastructure and industry and technology ministries.

The bill will also coordinate efforts among public institutions to safeguard cybersecurity and protect critical information infrastructure.

It also includes regulatory updates related to industry and technology.