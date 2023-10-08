AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

ANKARA
AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has held its fourth extraordinary congress in the capital Ankara, re-electing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the sole candidate for party leadership and revealing a revamped central decision-making body (MKYK).

During the congress on Oct. 7, Erdoğan emphasized a significant shift in the party's management, pledging to continue embracing the "spirit of change."

The president expressed the party's commitment to a new era, stating, "At this congress, you will see a new change in the AK Party. We will experience the same excitement again with MKYK and our headquarters organs in today's congress, which has a wide distribution and where the structure of the parliament and the party structure are very different."

The AKP made substantial alterations to its central decision-making and executive board, with 49 members not retaining their positions, while 26 incumbents remained. Notably absent from the new management list were figures such as Binali Yıldırım, Nurettin Canikli, Jülide Sarıeroğlu and Mehmet Ali Zengin.

New additions to the party management included Mustafa Elitaş, Mahir Ünal, Ahmet Mücahit Arınç and Nihat Zeybekçi, among others. The party's central executive board, however, witnessed few changes.

Following Numan Kurtulmuş's appointment as the parliament speaker, Efkan Ala assumed the role of deputy chairman of the party. Mustafa Elitaş was appointed to the second deputy chairman seat previously held by Binali Yıldırım.

AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik announced the new central executive board, highlighting its emphasis on increased female participation and sociological diversity. "The common feature of our central executive boards is that they have strong representation in terms of women's stronger participation in politics and that they hold the AK Party's congress covering all sociological segments," Çelik stated.

The revamped central executive board includes key figures such as Hayati Yazıcı (responsible for political and legal affairs), Erkan Kandemir (responsible for party organization), Ali İhsan Yavuz (responsible for election activities), Fatih Şahin (general secretary), Zafer Sarıkaya (responsible for foreign relations) and Hamza Dağ (responsible for promotion and media).

Additional appointments encompass Belgin Uygur (responsible for public relations), Mustafa Şen (responsible for R&D and education), Vedat Demiröz (responsible for financial and administrative affairs), Çiğdem Karaaslan (responsible for the surrounding city and culture), Ömer İleri (responsible for information and communication technologies) and Yusuf Ziya Yılmaz (responsible for local governments).

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

    Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

  2. AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

    AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

  3. South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian Games

    South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian Games

  4. Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

    Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

  5. Rooney standing down as coach of DC United

    Rooney standing down as coach of DC United
Recommended
CHP Istanbul congress gears up ahead of key party event

CHP Istanbul congress gears up ahead of key party event
İYİ Party reveals candidate for Eskişehirs next mayor

İYİ Party reveals candidate for Eskişehir's next mayor
İYİ Party leader rejects alliance politics

İYİ Party leader 'rejects alliance politics'
MHP ready for charter talks with 100-article proposal: Bahçeli

MHP ready for charter talks with 100-article proposal: Bahçeli
Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race

Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race
CHP set to hold leadership congress in early November

CHP set to hold leadership congress in early November
WORLD Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German states hold elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, with polls showing the center-right opposition well ahead and Germany's interior minister facing an uphill struggle in a bid to become governor of her home region.

ECONOMY World cant unplug existing energy system: COP28 head

World can't 'unplug' existing energy system: COP28 head

The president of the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on Sunday for governments to abandon the "fantasy" of hastily ditching existing energy infrastructure in pursuit of climate goals.

SPORTS Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

More than 13,000 spectators have flocked to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to watch Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs play an intra-squad training game in preparation for the NBA season.