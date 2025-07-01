Airborne response intensifies as wildfires continue to rage on across Türkiye

IZMIR
Türkiye is battling a surge of forest fires, with the western provinces of İzmir, Manisa, and the southern city of Hatay bearing the brunt, where strong winds, challenging terrain and extreme heat hinder containment efforts, threatening forests and local communities.

In İzmir, fires that broke out on June 29 in the districts of Menderes and Seferihisar entered their third day on July 1. The flames, fueled by wind speeds reaching over 100 kilometers per hour, spread rapidly across Kuyucak and Doğanbey neighborhoods.

In response, aerial firefighting operations resumed at first light with four planes and 10 helicopters, including an army aircraft. On the ground, hundreds of personnel worked overnight to contain the flames.

As wildfires approached, several villages and neighborhoods were evacuated. Twenty-one residents affected by smoke inhalation received outpatient treatment, while one person trapped by the fire was rescued by emergency teams.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, who visited İzmir to oversee the efforts, stated: “Fires in Seferihisar and Menderes are ongoing. Due to strong and unpredictable winds, we have had to repeatedly restructure our response zones which prolongs the firefighting process. Currently, teams are battling flames at eight active fronts.”

Meanwhile, in Manisa, wildfires continue to burn in Akhisar, Ahmetli and Kula districts. The fire in Akhisar, which began on June 28, has entered its fourth day. Firefighting aircraft equipped with night-vision capabilities worked through the night, with support from two planes and seven helicopters joining at dawn.

In Ahmetli, fires that erupted on June 30 crept dangerously close to residential areas, prompting an aggressive aerial response early morning on July 1. Kula, where flames ignited late June 29, saw a combined effort involving two planes, eight helicopters and 43 firetrucks.

Gendermarie has arrested an individual suspected of starting the Kula blaze following interrogation.

Hatay, too, is battling a persistent fire in its Antakya district. What began as a localized fire in the Karaali neighborhood quickly spread to Ortakören and Üçgedik. Over 1,800 residents from 200 homes were evacuated.

As the winds slowed after 24 hours, firefighting helicopters joined ground crews. One firefighting vehicle was briefly trapped by advancing flames; The crew called for emergency support via radio.

Elsewhere, a wildfire that broke out in a rural neighborhood of the southern province of Adana scorched 250 hectares of land. The fire was brought under control in 14 hours.

Wildfires have also been reported in Antalya, Sakarya and Bilecik provinces.

