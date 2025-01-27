Air pollution, urban heat island effects impact snowfall in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Istanbul's worsening traffic congestion could be influencing snowfall patterns in the city, according to a climate scientist.

Hüseyin Toros from Istanbul Technical University’s (İTÜ) Climate Science and Meteorological Engineering Department explained that the rising number of vehicles not only worsens air pollution but also contributes to atmospheric changes that could impede snow formation.

A 2024 report by a U.S.-based software company revealed that Istanbul has surpassed New York as the most traffic-congested city in the world.

The city now has nearly 6 million registered vehicles, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK). The increase in vehicle numbers has led to prolonged time spent in traffic, reduced air quality and significant health risks for the city’s residents.

Toros emphasized how stop-and-go driving amplifies emissions, releasing harmful particles from brakes, tires and exhaust systems.

The professor noted that air pollution from motor vehicles is linked to various health issues, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“As air quality declines, we inhale more polluted air, which negatively affects our lungs, heart and even brain,” Toros explained.

He cited World Health Organization data, which links poor air quality to over 7 million deaths each year.

Toros also underscored the role of urbanization and traffic in altering Istanbul’s climate.

“Each vehicle acts like a stove, emitting pollutants and particulate matter that change the chemical composition of the atmosphere,” he said.

Urban development has increased heat retention in the city, forming a “heat island” effect, a phenomenon which raises city temperatures by approximately 2 degrees Celcius compared to surrounding areas, which can turn potential snowfall into rain.

To mitigate these negative effects, Toros suggested reducing traffic congestion and emissions through awareness campaigns and shared transportation solutions.

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
