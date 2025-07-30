AI bands signal new era for music business

AI bands signal new era for music business

PARIS
AI bands signal new era for music business

A rising tide of artificial intelligence (AI) bands is ushering in a new era where work will be scarcer for musicians.

Whether it's Velvet Sundown's 1970s-style rock or country music projects "Aventhis" and "The Devil Inside," bands whose members are pure AI creations are seeing more than a million plays on streaming giant Spotify.

No major streaming service clearly labels tracks that come entirely from AI, except France's Deezer.

Meanwhile, the producers of these songs tend to be unreachable.

"I feel like we're at a place where nobody is really talking about it, but we are feeling it," said music producer, composer and performer Leo Sidran.

"There is going to be a lot of music released that we can't really tell who made it or how it was made."

The Oscar-winning artist sees the rise of AI music as perhaps a sign of how "generic and formulaic" genres have become.

AI highlights the chasm between music people listen to "passively" while doing other things and "active" listening in which fans care about what artists convey, said producer and composer Yung Spielburg on the Imagine AI Live podcast.

Spielburg believes musicians will win out over AI with "active" listeners but will be under pressure when it comes to tunes people play in the background while cooking dinner or performing mundane tasks.

If listeners can't discern which tunes are AI-made, publishers and labels will likely opt for synthetic bands that don't earn royalties, Spielburg predicted.

"AI is already in the music business and it's not going away because it is cheap and convenient," said Mathieu Gendreau, associate professor at Rowan University in New Jersey, who is also a music industry executive.

"That will make it even more difficult for musicians to make a living."

Music streaming platforms already fill playlists with mood music attributed to artists about whom no information can be found, according to University of Rochester School of Music professor Dennis DeSantis.

Meanwhile, AI-generated soundtracks have become tempting, cost-saving options in movies, television shows, ads, shops, elevators and other venues, DeSantis added.

Technology has repeatedly helped shape the music industry, from electric guitars and synthesizers to multi-track recording and voice modulators.

Unlike such technologies that gave artists new tools and techniques, AI could lead to the "eradication of the chance of sustainability for the vast majority of artists," warned George Howard, a professor at the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

"AI is a far different challenge than any other historical technological innovation," Howard said. "And one that will likely be zero-sum."

Howard hopes courts will side with artists in the numerous legal battles with generative AI giants whose models imitate their styles or works.

future,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

    Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

  2. Trump's new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties

    Trump's new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties

  3. Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings

    Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings

  4. China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July

    China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July

  5. July consumer price inflation seen at 2.34 percent

    July consumer price inflation seen at 2.34 percent
Recommended
Seljuk and Roman layers come to light in ancient Komana

Seljuk and Roman layers come to light in ancient Komana
Cappadocia added to Michelin Guide 2026 selection

Cappadocia added to Michelin Guide 2026 selection
Bodrum to host Int’ Ballet Festival in August

Bodrum to host Int’ Ballet Festival in August
Repatriated Marcus Aurelius statue on display in Ankara

Repatriated Marcus Aurelius statue on display in Ankara
Iconic French chef stakes reputation on vegan menu

Iconic French chef stakes reputation on vegan menu
‘Dark World’ sheds light on cinematic past

‘Dark World’ sheds light on cinematic past
WORLD Russia strikes kill six in Kiev, Moscow says captured key town

Russia strikes kill six in Kiev, Moscow says captured key town

Russian strikes on Kiev killed at least six people, officials said Thursday, as Moscow claimed the capture of a town that had been a key stronghold for the Ukrainian army in the east of the country.

ECONOMY Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics' operating profit dropped by 55 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, its regulatory filing showed on Thursday, as U.S. curbs on AI chip exports to China hit sales.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿