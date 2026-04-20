Agricultural input prices up 31.6 percent annually: TÜİK

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Agricultural Input Price Index (Agricultural IPI) rose by 3.1 percent in February compared with the previous month and by 31.55 percent on an annual basis, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 20.

The annual increase in the Agricultural IPI was 30.59 percent in January.

By main groups, prices of goods and services used in agriculture increased by 2.96 percent month-on- month, while prices of goods and services contributing to agricultural investment rose by 3.94 percent. On an annual basis, the index for goods and services used in agriculture climbed by 32.81 percent, and the index for goods and services contributing to agricultural investment increased by 24.31 percent.

Based on annual changes, six sub‑groups recorded lower increases and five sub‑groups showed higher increases. The sub‑groups with the lowest annual rise were agricultural chemicals at 18.33 percent and energy and lubricants at 21.11 percent. The highest annual increases were seen in veterinary services at 41.37 percent and animal feed at 37.7 percent.

According to monthly changes in the index, seven sub‑groups recorded lower increases and four sub‑groups showed higher increases.

In February, the lowest month‑to‑month rises were recorded in veterinary services at 0.25 percent and building maintenance costs at 0.97 percent. By contrast, the highest monthly increases were seen in materials, which rose by 4.31 percent, and animal feed, up by 3.73 percent.