Afyonkarahisar Museum to be Kybele statue’s new home

  • June 11 2021 07:00:00

Afyonkarahisar Museum to be Kybele statue’s new home

AFYONKARAHİSAR
Afyonkarahisar Museum to be Kybele statue’s new home

Works are ongoing to complete the construction of the Afyonkarahisar Museum, which will be the future home of the 1700-year-old Kybele statue.

The ancient statue of Kybele, the mother goddess of Anatolia, was smuggled abroad after being excavated in the western province of Afyonkarahisar in 1964 and was brought back to Turkey after 60 years on Dec. 10, 2020, as a result of the efforts by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Turkish Consulate General in New York.

The statue is currently being exhibited in the Istanbul Archaeology Museum and will be moved to the archaeology museum in Afyonkarahisar once its construction is complete.

Being built on an area of 55,198 square meters, the museum has three floors and five separate blocks.

Speaking about the works in the museum, Afyonkarahisar Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Mehmet Tanır said that the construction works in the museum would be completed by May or June next year.

Stating that the statue of Kybele dates to the third century A.D., Tanır said: “We will exhibit the statue of Kybele Mother Goddess in a special place. This will not be just an archaeology museum. The city has a music museum called the İbrahim Alimoğlu Music Museum, which displays rare works. It will be moved to this structure. Again, we have Turkey’s first Egg and Art Museum, which will also be moved here. This museum will consist of many units.”

Historians argue that Kybele was a “mother” goddess of fertility and regarded as the mistress of wild nature and that its origins date back to the eighth century B.C. The influence of the goddess was present in the Mediterranean basin, especially Anatolia.

The lions on both sides of the Kybele, who is worshipped since prehistoric times, indicate the mother goddess’ dominance over both nature and animals. According to its inscription, the statue was presented to the 12 major Greek deities as an offering. “Hermeios’ son, Asclepiades from Sideropolis, erected the votive statue to Twelve Olympians,” is written on the statue.

history,

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output up in April

Turkey's industrial output up in April

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

    Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

  2. Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

    Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

  3. Factory discharging untreated wastewater into Marmara Sea sparks debate

    Factory discharging untreated wastewater into Marmara Sea sparks debate

  4. Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

    Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

  5. World Bank revises Turkey growth forecast upwards

    World Bank revises Turkey growth forecast upwards
Recommended
The tube houses that dominate Hanois streets

The 'tube houses' that dominate Hanoi's streets
Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers

Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers
Culture Ministry to organize summer concerts

Culture Ministry to organize summer concerts
Ten percent of archaeological works on display at museums

Ten percent of archaeological works on display at museums
Prominent Turkish cartoonist Kaan Ertem dies at age 53

Prominent Turkish cartoonist Kaan Ertem dies at age 53
Traditional Turkish handicrafts draw attention in South Africa

Traditional Turkish handicrafts draw attention in South Africa
WORLD India posts record new COVID deaths after data revision

India posts record new COVID deaths after data revision

India on June 10 recorded a global record of more than 6,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours after one state dramatically revised upwards its data, stoking suspicions that the country's toll is much higher than reported.

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output up in April

Turkey's industrial output up in April

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 66 percent in April compared to the same month of last year, the country’s statistical authority announced on June 11.
SPORTS Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener

Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener

Turkey expects a tough match against Italy in Friday's UEFA EURO 2020 opener in Rome, the Turkish national football team manager said on June 10. 