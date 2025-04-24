Istanbul grapples with aftershock anxiety as residents on alert

ISTANBUL

Istanbul and its neighboring provinces remained on high alert on April 24 amid hundreds of aftershocks following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake, as thousands opted to spend the night outdoors.

More than 260 subsequent tremors have shaken the Marmara region within approximately 19 hours of the main seismic event on April 23, the most recent — a 4.1 magnitude — occurring early on April 24, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Most recently, a 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit Istanbul at 5:52 p.m. on April 24, AFAD announced. The tremor occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers. The Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute at Boğaziçi University reported the magnitude as 4.0.

In Istanbul, home to over 16 million residents, pervasive anxiety gripped the population throughout the night as aftershocks persisted.

Schools in Istanbul, Tekirdağ, Kocaeli and Yalova suspended classes on April 24 and 25. Authorities also granted leave to public sector employees who are mothers of young children.

To accommodate those hesitant to return to their residences, local municipalities opened schools, gymnasiums and mosques as temporary shelters.

Authorities met the shelter requests of 101,00 people in Istanbul, Interior Minister Yerlikaya announced.

At least 236 individuals sought medical attention, primarily due to injuries sustained while attempting to evacuate buildings in panic or from acute anxiety episodes — predominantly in Istanbul, where the specter of a long-anticipated catastrophic earthquake looms large.

Aside from the collapse of an abandoned structure in Fatih, no substantial damage has been officially reported.

Seven buildings sustained minor damage, the urbanization minister said.

Nonetheless, the strong tremor, which was more intensely felt due to the quake's proximity to the city, reignited public anxiety about Istanbul’s long-standing earthquake risk.

Local media showcased scenes of residents camping in parks or sleeping in their vehicles.

“There’s no visible damage to buildings, but we’re here as a precaution,” said Erdal Doğan, who spent the night in a park in Kağıthane. “If the ground shakes again tomorrow, we’ll come back.”

“We were first jolted, then there was a pause, and then it shook again,” recounted another resident. “My children were frightened, but I remained composed. We quickly gathered our essentials and moved to a safer location.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited AFAD’s Istanbul coordination center late on April 23, assuring the public that while no serious destruction was reported, authorities remain vigilant. He also met with some of the city’s residents.

The Kandilli Observatory released a preliminary assessment, with Prof. Dr. Nurcan Meral Özer noting that while the quake’s magnitude was felt as 8 offshore, 4 to 5 on land.

Seismologists warned that aftershocks might continue, with some potentially reaching magnitudes up to 5.

Divergent opinions have since emerged among experts — some positing that the recent tremor could be a foreshock, accelerating the timeline of the anticipated major quake; others suggesting that it may have partially relieved tectonic pressure, thus reducing the city’s immediate risk.

Despite such conflicting analyses, longstanding warnings from experts persist regarding the urgency of renewing Istanbul’s aging building stock and enforcing robust disaster preparedness strategies.

Amid ongoing uncertainty, some residents have begun to leave the city altogether, seeking refuge from the potential of another imminent quake. Tourism industry representatives reported a notable uptick in inquiries from Istanbulites eager to spend the coming weeks in cities like Antalya.

Meanwhile, online sales of emergency kits and tents surged dramatically, with price comparison platforms noting that several vendors inflated prices in the immediate aftermath. Real estate prices also spiked, particularly in Istanbul’s northern districts, which are perceived as relatively safer.

In response, the Trade Ministry announced probes into exploitative pricing practices in the real estate sector, vowing to penalize those seeking to profit from the public’s anxiety.

Türkiye straddles two major fault lines and is no stranger to seismic activity.

A devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023, followed by a powerful aftershock, killed over 53,000 people in Türkiye and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern cities.

Istanbul was not impacted by that earthquake, but the devastation heightened fears of a similar quake, with experts citing the city’s proximity to fault lines.