After sensational trial, Johnny Depp releases an album

  • July 18 2022 07:00:00

After sensational trial, Johnny Depp releases an album

NEW YORK
After sensational trial, Johnny Depp releases an album

Fresh off his highly publicized, controversial defamation suit, actor Johnny Depp sought to show his creative career was back on track on July 15, releasing an album with English rocker Jeff Beck.

The 13-track album “18” on which Depp sings and plays guitar features mainly covers, and so far it has been critically panned.

It’s a record unlikely to figure prominently in the repertoire of Beck, the 78-year-old former member of The Yardbirds.

The album includes renditions of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and John Lennon’s “Isolation,” as well as the Velvet Underground classic “Venus In Furs.”

The choice to include a song focused on sado-masochism might seem bizarre to some, given the ultra-mediatized trial centered on alleged domestic abuse between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor best known for her role in “Aquaman.”

The album also includes two songs the 59-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star penned himself: “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr,” and “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade.”

“Erased by the same world that made her a star / Spun out of beauty, trapped by its web,” Depp sings of Lamarr, who secluded herself in the final years of her life.

Depp and Beck met in 2016, bonding “over cars and guitars” before the latter said he began to appreciate “Depp’s serious songwriting skills and ear for music.”

They began working on this LP in 2019.

It’s far from Depp’s first foray into music: the actor for more than a decade has recorded and toured with the Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup he started with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Beck is currently on tour in Europe with Depp as a special guest.

This spring Depp won $15 million in the defamation suit against Heard, who was awarded $2 million.

The jury found that Heard, 36, defamed Depp in describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post, although she did not identify the actor by name. Depp held he suffered reputational damage following its publication.

Heard received $2 million in damages because the jury found that one of Depp’s lawyers had defamed her.

The six-week trial gained widespread attention not least because it was televised and livestreamed, with clips making their way to social media as Heard became a target of online vitriol and mockery.

In its aftermath Depp is embarking on a return to acting, set to star in the forthcoming French movie “La Favorite.”
He will play King Louis XV, with filming locations including Versailles.

TÜRKIYE Turkish Navy detects Greece’s pushbacks of migrants

Turkish Navy detects Greece’s pushbacks of migrants
MOST POPULAR

  1. Foreign arrivals, tourism revenues in Turkey rose last year

    Foreign arrivals, tourism revenues in Turkey rose last year

  2. Türkiye ramping up efforts for sustainable tourism

    Türkiye ramping up efforts for sustainable tourism

  3. THY carries record passengers in a single day

    THY carries record passengers in a single day

  4. COVID-19 cases continue to rise: Ministry

    COVID-19 cases continue to rise: Ministry

  5. All eight crew killed in Ukrainian cargo plane crash in Greece

    All eight crew killed in Ukrainian cargo plane crash in Greece
Recommended
War ruins in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot

War ruins in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot
Julianne Moore to lead Venice Film Festival jury this fall

Julianne Moore to lead Venice Film Festival jury this fall
German art show director quits in anti-Semitism row

German art show director quits in anti-Semitism row
Int’l documentation work begins for Aigai building

Int’l documentation work begins for Aigai building
Senegalese circus troupe teaches kids to dream

Senegalese circus troupe teaches kids to dream
Istanbul Opera Festival kicks off

Istanbul Opera Festival kicks off
WORLD Ghana reports first cases of deadly Marburg virus

Ghana reports first cases of deadly Marburg virus

Two cases of the deadly Marburg virus have been identified in Ghana, the first time the Ebola-like disease has been found in the West African nation, health authorities announced Sunday.

ECONOMY THY carries record passengers in a single day

THY carries record passengers in a single day

Turkish Airlines carried a record number of daily passengers on July 15, a senior company executive said.

SPORTS Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 16, a ceremony delayed from 2021 by COVID-19.