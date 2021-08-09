After paying price, Turkish Cypriots can never give up their independence: Tatar

  • August 09 2021 09:02:47

After paying price, Turkish Cypriots can never give up their independence: Tatar

ERENKÖY
After paying price, Turkish Cypriots can never give up their independence: Tatar

After paying such a high price, Turkish Cypriots can never give up their independence, freedom, or sovereignty, said the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) president on Aug. 8. 

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 57th anniversary of the Erenköy Resistance – when Turkish Cypriots defended themselves against Greek Cypriots in 1964, 10 years before Turkey's Cyprus Peace Operation – TRNC President Ersin Tatar said 563 students came from Turkey, the UK, and other places to support the Erenköy Resistance and risked their lives for the sake of the homeland and just struggle of Turkish Cypriots.

Tatar emphasized the importance of Erenköy, saying that it served as a lifesaver for Turkish Cypriots during the years of struggle.

"The students went to Erenköy in boats to go to their death and they fought a great struggle here for two years," he said, adding that while the U.N. has always been a mere spectator, the Greeks turned this region into a target.

He underscored that the Turkish Air Force's presence in Erenköy in 1964 was a turning point, adding that the intervention was, in a sense, preparation for the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation.

"In Erenköy, the message that 'Turkish Cypriots are ready to die for the sake of the land and homeland' was given to the whole world," Tatar said.

He added: "Turkish Cypriots resisted until 1974 after Erenköy, and with the intervention of their motherland Turkey in 1974, the conditions for the Turkish Cypriot people to live in peace, freedom, and security in these lands were ensured."

Tatar also paid tribute to Turkish Air Force Pilot Captain Cengiz Topel, whose plane was shot down on Aug. 7, 1964, while on a warning flight over Greek Cypriot soldiers firing on Turkish residents on the island.

Topel was tortured to death, in violation of the Geneva Convention.

Meanwhile, many people gathered at Edirnekapi Martyrs' Cemetery in Istanbul, where Topel was buried, to remember the first martyr of the Turkish Air Force.

Separately, in a statement, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said: "We commemorate Pilot Captain Cengiz Topel, who died a martyr 57 years ago, and Erenköy martyrs, who put up a heroic resistance for the Turkish Cypriots, with mercy, gratitude, and respect.

Decades-long struggle

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation led to Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the UK.

​​​​​​​The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted the U.N.'s Annan plan to end the longstanding dispute.

erenkoy,

WORLD Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee

Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

    Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

  2. CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

    CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

  3. At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

    At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

  4. Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

  5. Turkey ready to run Kabul airport if conditions met: Minister

    Turkey ready to run Kabul airport if conditions met: Minister
Recommended
Turkey donates COVID equipment, medicines to Indonesia

Turkey donates COVID equipment, medicines to Indonesia
Turkish envoy stresses respect for Ugandas internal affairs

Turkish envoy stresses respect for Uganda's internal affairs

President Erdoğan receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

President Erdoğan receives Libyan premier in Istanbul
Turkey condoles with Greece over wildfires

Turkey condoles with Greece over wildfires
Turkey urges actors in Cyprus issue to be part of solution

Turkey urges actors in Cyprus issue to 'be part of solution'
Germany-Turkey ties extremely close and trusting: Envoy

Germany-Turkey ties extremely close and trusting: Envoy
WORLD Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee

Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee

Pillars of billowing smoke and ash turned the sky orange and blocked out the sun above Greece’s second-largest island on Aug. 8 as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and encroached on villages, triggering more evacuation alerts.

ECONOMY Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year

Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year

Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry issued 1,036 investment certificates in June, according to a written statement released on Aug. 8.

SPORTS Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

Turkish athletes bagged a total of 13 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which ended on Aug. 8, making it the most successful Games ever for their country in terms of total medals won.