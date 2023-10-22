After a pig heart transplant, man works to regain strength 

After a pig heart transplant, man works to regain strength 

WASHINGTON
After a pig heart transplant, man works to regain strength

It’s been a month since a Maryland man became the second person to receive a transplanted heart from a pig – and hospital video released on Oct. 20 shows he’s working hard to recover.

Lawrence Faucette was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart transplant because of other health problems when doctors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine offered the highly experimental surgery.

In the first glimpse of Faucette provided since the Sept. 20 transplant, hospital video shows physical therapist Chris Wells urging him to smile while pushing through a pedaling exercise to regain his strength.

“That’s going to be tough but I’ll work it out,” Faucette, 58, replied, breathing heavily but giving a smile.

The Maryland team last year performed the world’s first transplant of a heart from a genetically altered pig into another dying man.

David Bennett survived just two months before that heart failed, for reasons that aren’t completely clear although signs of a pig virus later were found inside the organ. Lessons from that first experiment led to changes before this second try, including better virus testing.

Attempts at animal-to-human organ transplants, called xenotransplants, have failed for decades, as people’s immune systems immediately destroyed the foreign tissue. Now scientists are trying again using pigs genetically modified to make their organs more humanlike.

In Friday’s hospital video, Faucette’s doctors said the pig heart has shown no sign of rejection.

“His heart is doing everything on its own,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, the Maryland team’s cardiac xenotransplantation chief.

A hospital spokeswoman said Faucette, of Frederick, Maryland, has been able to stand and physical therapists are helping him gain strength needed to attempt walking.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky

Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky

    Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky

  2. Former HDN columnist Burak Bekdil passes away

    Former HDN columnist Burak Bekdil passes away

  3. Türkiye 'must step into Gaza conflict,' says Bahçeli

    Türkiye 'must step into Gaza conflict,' says Bahçeli

  4. Saudi includes Türkiye in e-visa program

    Saudi includes Türkiye in e-visa program

  5. Turkish surgeon’s sternum method gets recognition

    Turkish surgeon’s sternum method gets recognition
Recommended
Painting stolen by soldier during World War II returned to Germany

Painting stolen by soldier during World War II returned to Germany
Artists pay homage to Oscar Wilde in Paris hotel where he died

Artists pay homage to Oscar Wilde in Paris hotel where he died
Australians fete Sydney Opera Houses 50th anniversary

Australians fete Sydney Opera House's 50th anniversary
Bottle of most sought-after Scotch whisky to go for auction

Bottle of 'most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction
French star Isabelle Adjani fails to show for tax trial

French star Isabelle Adjani fails to show for tax trial
MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris over Israel-Hamas war

MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris over Israel-Hamas war
French geeks plan worlds biggest video game museum

French geeks plan world's biggest video game museum
WORLD Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

Beijing and Manila traded blame on Sunday for two collisions between Chinese vessels and Philippine boats on a resupply mission to Filipino troops on a remote outpost in the disputed South China Sea.
ECONOMY US inflation is still too high, says Fed chair

US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

U.S. inflation is "still too high" despite a recent slowdown, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Oct. 19, leaving the door open for a new interest rate hike.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.