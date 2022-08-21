Aegean region ranks as happiest place in Türkiye

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency

The Aegean region has been ranked as the happiest place in Türkiye, with the Southeastern Anatolia region ranking as the most unhappy place, as per a survey conducted across the country.

The survey, in which nearly 1,150 people participated to rate how happy they were on a scale of one to 10, revealed that the happiness rate of the Turkish people was 4.96.

According to the survey, which also revealed rates by region, the Aegean region ranked as the happiest with 52.5 percent. It was followed by the Marmara region with 51.9 percent, the Black Sea region with 49.7 percent and the Eastern Anatolia region with 48.8 percent.

While 47.8 percent of the people in the Mediterranean region and 47.1 percent in the Central Anatolia region said they were happy, the Southeastern Anatolia region ranked seventh with 45.8 percent, concluded as the most unhappy region.

The survey also revealed that 22.2 percent of the participants were happiest when they were with their loved ones, while physical health at 14.9 percent and mental health at 14.1 percent followed as the other chief sources of happiness.

While 12.7 percent of the participants said that their relationship with children makes them happy, believing that life has a purpose for 9.9 percent and realizing dreams for 7.7 percent were the most important sources of happiness.

Financial reasons were the source of happiness for nearly 12 percent of the participants, as 6.3 percent prioritized adequate standard of living and 5.4 percent said money itself makes them happy.

Some 5 percent at the bottom of the list consider their relationship with their spouse as a source of happiness.

Meanwhile, 22.1 percent of the participants who were asked to choose a daily activity that makes them happy the most said they feel happy when they watch the sunset, while 14.6 percent said that receiving a gift or a nice message is their biggest source of happiness.

Nearly 11 percent of the participants said that finding cash in the pockets of their long unworn clothes was the thing that made them happiest the most, while 8.2 percent chose the option of shopping.

While approximately 10 percent of Turkish people said that the earthy scent produced when rain falls make them happy, 9.4 percent said that they love waking up to the smell of clean sheets more than anything else.

Some 8.2 percent of the participants listen to their favorite song when they want to be happy, while 7.8 percent prefer to watch a decent movie.

The survey was conducted via a computer-assisted web interviewing (CAWI) method, an internet surveying technique in which the interviewee follows a script provided on a website.