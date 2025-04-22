Actress Angelina Jolie reiterates support for Gaza

Actress Angelina Jolie on April 19 reaffirmed her support to Gaza by sharing a Doctors Without Frontiers report on Gaza in an Instagram story.

In a post shared by Jolie, who spent over 20 years as a goodwill ambassador and special envoy for the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, the humanitarian aid group described the situation in Gaza as “mass grave for Palestinians and those helping them.”

“As Israeli forces resume and expand the their military offensive by air, ground and sea on the Gaza Strip, forcibly displacing people and deliberately blocking the essential aid, Palestinian lives are one once again being systematically destroyed,” it said.

The post said Israel’s deadly attacks pose a clear threat to the safety of humanitarian aid and healthcare workers in Gaza.

It called on Israeli authorities to urgently lift the inhumane and deadly siege on Gaza and to protect the lives of Palestinians, as well as humanitarian and health care personnel.

The post also expressed hope for the reestablishment of a ceasefire.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue
