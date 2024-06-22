Actor Donald Sutherland dead at age 88

Actor Donald Sutherland dead at age 88

NEW YORK
Actor Donald Sutherland dead at age 88

Donald Sutherland, the enigmatic actor whose lengthy career encompassed films including "The Dirty Dozen" and "The Hunger Games," has died, his son said on June 20. He was 88.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote on X.

The elder Sutherland had a distinctive look and piercing eyes that brought a depth and mystery to the huge range of roles he inhabited over more than half a century on the big screen.

One of Canada's most famous sons, he played dashing leading men as well as antiheroes and villains, most recently making a name among a new generation of fans as the evil President Snow in "The Hunger Games" franchise.

"I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived," wrote Kiefer Sutherland.

Reaction to the Emmy and Golden Globe-winner's death was swift, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailing his unique talents.

"I had the opportunity when I was much younger to meet Donald Sutherland, and even as a young man who hadn't had a full exposure to the depth of brilliance of Donald Sutherland, I was deeply, deeply star struck," he told a press conference.

"He was a man with a strong presence, a brilliance in his craft, and truly, truly, a great Canadian artist, and he will be deeply missed."

Ron Howard, who directed Sutherland alongside Robert De Niro and Kurt Russell in action-thriller "Backdraft," called him "one of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time."

Starring alongside luminaries such as Charles Bronson, Lee Marvin and Telly Savalas, Sutherland's impish charm caught the attention of producers of "M*A*S*H."

Though set in the Korean War, the 1970 film was widely seen as a sophisticated satire on the Vietnam War.

His casting opposite Elliott Gould turned Sutherland into a household name in 1970s America, and opened the door to a durable career that would see him work with some of the biggest names in show business.

dead,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

    UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

  2. Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

    Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

  3. Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

    Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

  4. Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

    Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

  5. Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’

    Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’
Recommended
Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’

Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’
Londons V&A celebrates Naomi Campbell, fashion legend

London's V&A celebrates Naomi Campbell, 'fashion legend'
Stonehenge not visibly damaged by protest paint

Stonehenge not visibly damaged by protest paint
Safari on foot

Safari on foot
Turkish mythology to be released as game

Turkish mythology to be released as game
‘Fancy Dance’ with Lily Gladstone balances heartbreak, humor

‘Fancy Dance’ with Lily Gladstone balances heartbreak, humor
WORLD UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

A Swiss court handed jail sentences to four members of Britain's richest family, the Hindujas, on Friday, branding them "selfish" for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion.
ECONOMY Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

In the pampas, Argentina's vast and fertile grasslands outside Buenos Aires, grain silos overflow with this year's harvest, but nobody is selling just yet.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿