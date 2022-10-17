Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

LONDON
Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Oct. 15 on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in the National Gallery.

Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest on Oct. 14, while a third was charged over paint sprayed on a rotating sign at the Metropolitan Police’s headquarters in central London. The three women pleaded not guilty to criminal damage at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court during two brief hearings Saturday.

Demonstrators from climate change protest groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, which wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas projects, staged a series of protests in London on Friday.

Just Stop Oil said activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the Van Gogh oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works. The two protesters also glued themselves to the gallery wall.

Prosecutor Ola Oyedepo said the pair didn’t damage the oil painting, which was covered by a glass protective case, but damage was caused to the frame.

The painting, one of several versions of “Sunflowers” that Van Gogh painted in the late 1880s, was cleaned and returned to its place in the National Gallery on Friday afternoon.

District judge Tan Irkam released the women on bail on condition that they don’t have paint or adhesive substances on them in a public place.

Police said they made some 28 arrests in relation to Friday’s protests, and 25 others were bailed pending further investigation.

Just Stop Oil has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, activists glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.

TÜRKIYE Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu

Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

    IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

  2. US banks report solid results but warn of rising recession risk

    US banks report solid results but warn of rising recession risk

  3. Diyarbakır Prison to be turned into museum

    Diyarbakır Prison to be turned into museum

  4. Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne

    Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne

  5. ‘Tutti Frutti’ list

    ‘Tutti Frutti’ list
Recommended
For Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Till’ release comes after long wait

For Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Till’ release comes after long wait
The queen of rock and roll is now a Barbie

The queen of rock and roll is now a Barbie
Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen

Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen
Francis Bacon triptych fetches 24.3 mn pounds at London sale

Francis Bacon triptych fetches 24.3 mn pounds at London sale
Neanderthals, humans co-existed in Europe for over 2,000 years: Study

Neanderthals, humans co-existed in Europe for over 2,000 years: Study
New glimpse into Bob Dylan book see artist riff on songwriting

New glimpse into Bob Dylan book see artist riff on songwriting
WORLD Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.

ECONOMY IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Tunisian government have reached a tentative agreement to unblock a $1.9 billion loan as the North African country faces grave economic and political challenges.

SPORTS Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Spain’s Alex Rins stormed to a pulsating win at the Australian MotoGP Sunday with world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashing out to put a huge dent in his title hopes.