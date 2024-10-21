Academic Kaboğlu becomes new head of Istanbul Bar Association

ISTANBUL
Academic Professor Dr. İbrahim Kaboğlu has been elected as the new president of the Istanbul Bar Association, one of the largest bar associations in the world, overthrowing a long-served lawyer group.

The voting process, which took place over two days, concluded on Oct. 21. Voter turnout, from among the association’s roughly 65,000 members, was consistent with previous years, with approximately 35,000 lawyers casting their votes.

During the election, which saw 12 candidates vying for the presidency, one contender withdrew mid-session.

Kaboğlu secured the leadership with approximately 7,219 votes, marking the end of the 22-year dominance of the heads from Önce İlke Çağdaş Avukatlar Group.

The constitutional law scholar hailed the victory as a win for the whole association.

"The Istanbul Bar has triumphed. Other groups have also emerged victorious. A new era of ideas, solidarity and action has commenced," the 74-year-old academic expressed.

Outgoing president Filiz Saraç finished in fourth place. Saraç was elected as the new president of the Istanbul Bar Association in 2022, becoming the first woman to preside over the association in its history

Kaboğlu graduated from Ankara University’s Law Faculty in 1974.

He was elected as a member of parliament for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in the 2018 general elections. However, his bid to run as a candidate in the 2023 elections was unsuccessful.

