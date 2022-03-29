Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

  • March 29 2022 13:27:00

ISTANBUL
Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea Football Club, has joined the first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began on March 29 in Turkey amid suspected poisoning reports. 

A longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who has been sanctioned by Britain and the EU, the billionaire has been playing an unofficial mediating role. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Abramovich has been “ensuring certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides” and that his role was approved by both countries.

Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators were targets of a suspected poison attack, potentially by Moscow hardliners seeking to sabotage peace talks, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The billionaire businessman, recently slapped with sanctions by Western nations seeking to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine, has reportedly been shuttling between Kyiv, Moscow and other negotiation sites.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed the report to AFP, stating: "Unfortunately this took place, what the Wall Street Journal reported."

After a meeting in Ukraine’s capital, Abramovich and at least two senior Ukrainian negotiators developed symptoms including red eyes, painfully watery eyes, and peeling skin on their face and hands, according to sources cited by the American newspaper.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak did not confirm the incident, instead advising to follow "only the official information."

