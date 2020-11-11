Abandoned church to convert into cultural center

  • November 11 2020 07:00:00

Abandoned church to convert into cultural center

Ömer Erbil – ISTANBUL
Abandoned church to convert into cultural center

The restoration project of Hagia Triada Church, which turned into ruins and became home to glue-sniffers in years in the Ayvalık district of the northwestern province of Balıkesir, has finally been approved after 16 years.

According to daily Hürriyet, the regional cultural and natural heritage preservation board granted approval of the project, and the church would convert into a cultural museum.

The church was built in the Altınova street of the district in 1846. After 1923, the church was left to its destiny as the congregation moved to Greece. The church was used by the locals as a mosque and was called the “Peppery Mosque,” which means “Biberli Cami” in Turkish.

Between 1953 and 2004, the building was used as a tobacco warehouse for TEKEL, which was then a governmental tobacco and alcoholic beverage company.

The same year, the church was assigned to the Culture Ministry, who asked Ayvalık Municipality to turn it into a cultural center.

However, the process did not move forward an inch in years, and daily Hürriyet put the church into the country’s agenda last year.

“The church turned into ruins in 12 years. It has become a house for glue-sniffers. This scares the locals,” wrote daily Hürriyet in its edition published on Aug. 26, 2019.

After this publicity, the process moved forward, and the restoration plan by Ömer Özyiğit and Tuğba Yetiş got approval within two years.

“In the 19th century, the Orthodox community constructed many churches in Ayvalık. The Greeks lived freely in the Ottoman times in the region. To show this fact, the church will be turned into a cultural center,” wrote daily Hürriyet on Nov. 9 at its feature story about Hagia Triada.

Abandoned church to convert into cultural center

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus

    Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus

  2. Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

    Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

  3. Istanbul takes additional measures to curb outbreak

    Istanbul takes additional measures to curb outbreak

  4. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  5. Turkey praises Azerbaijan on Karabakh victory

    Turkey praises Azerbaijan on Karabakh victory
Recommended
Lawyer: Britney Spears fears father, wants him out of career

Lawyer: Britney Spears fears father, wants him out of career
‘Mona Lisa of ancient age’ found in Osmaniye

‘Mona Lisa of ancient age’ found in Osmaniye
Burial chambers found in heart of Diyarbakır

Burial chambers found in heart of Diyarbakır
Mokissos ancient city awaits to be revived

Mokissos ancient city awaits to be revived
Atatürk photos on display

Atatürk photos on display

Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an icon

'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'
WORLD Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, officials say, while the first details are emerging of largely cut-off civilians under growing strain.
ECONOMY Turkeys current account balance sees $2.4 bln gap in Sept

Turkey's current account balance sees $2.4 bln gap in Sept

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $2.4 billion in September, the Turkish Central Bank revealed on Nov. 11. 
SPORTS Galatasarays presidential election in December

Galatasaray's presidential election in December

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray decided on Nov. 10 to hold an election for the next president and board in December.