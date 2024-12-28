A story of dedication

EBRU ERKE

Museum Hotel, a pioneer of luxury tourism in Cappadocia, brings the unique tales of the enchanting region to life through its 'Chefs at the Museum' events and an inspiring story of dedication.

Last week, I attended the opening dinner of the “Chefs at the Museum” event series at Cappadocia’s Museum Hotel. The guest chef, Yılmaz Öztürk, crafted unique menus for each of the two nights, showcasing how a professional can excel even in an unfamiliar kitchen. Of course, credit is also due to Saygın Sesli, the kitchen’s true host, and his talented team for their exceptional hospitality.

Chef Yılmaz’s expertise in regional cuisine and local ingredients shone through every dish on the menu. Take the oxtail katmer, for instance. In Kayseri, oxtail is traditionally cooked in stone ovens. Chef Yılmaz layered small pieces of lavash above and below the tattered oxtail and served it alongside the region’s rich, clotted-cream-like yogurt. On the second night, he transformed the oxtail into a filling for a unique manti dish. Anchovies featured prominently on both evenings — served atop buttered crispbread on the first night and paired with intensely flavorful village butter on the second. The “Chefs at the Museum” series will continue, bringing celebrated chefs from Türkiye and beyond to delight diners.

Cappadocia, a region steeped in cultural heritage, has been home to numerous civilizations over thousands of years. Turks, Cappadocian Greeks, and Armenians have all left significant marks on its architecture, culture, and traditions. This diverse history has profoundly shaped Cappadocia’s cuisine, giving rise to a rich and ancient culinary heritage. Sadly, many traditional Cappadocian flavors have been lost, especially those tied to the Cappadocian Greeks who left the region during the 1924 population exchange between Türkiye and Greece.

As you can see, Cappadocia’s cuisine extends far beyond the well-known earthenware water jug kebab, often reduced to a touristic performance. Accessing the region’s ancient recipes is nearly impossible today. The General Manager of Indigo Group, which includes Museum Hotel, describes their efforts to preserve and revive these culinary treasures:

“We are actively researching these invaluable recipes from the past and striving to bring them back to life in our kitchen. This approach is crucial for preserving and sustaining Cappadocian cuisine. For instance, dishes like peravu and partridge manti, Aladağ lamb küşleme, and sweet yakhni — little-known by the younger generation — are exclusively available at Lil’a Restaurant. Wedding soup [düğün çorbası] is a staple for us. Nevşehir tavası, a hallmark of Cappadocian cuisine, is presented not with the altered recipes commonly used today but in its authentic form from the 1960s. We prepare it using only butter, lamb chops, lamb küşleme, peppers, tomatoes, and garlic, cooking it in a stone oven for a short time to preserve its original flavor.”

Preserving and showcasing gastronomic richness, particularly to foreign tourists, is crucial to presenting a region’s culture authentically. While Türkiye celebrated internationally for its natural and cultural treasures, it faces challenges in attracting high-end tourists. Moving beyond the perception of being a destination for mass tourism unveils a completely different experience—but achieving this is no small feat. It requires excellence in service, diverse cultural activities, and, importantly, exceptional cuisine. This journey is a long one, demanding a commitment to offering visitors a multifaceted and enriching experience.

Ömer Tosun chased a dream at a time when Uçhisar was still unknown and the name Cappadocia had barely been heard. Being visionary, imagining the future, and dreaming big are essential—but what truly matters is transforming those dreams into reality. In 1998, he purchased dilapidated buildings and began an intense restoration process, culminating in the opening of his hotel after four years of dedicated work.

His primary goal in opening the hotel was to create the perception of a high-end luxury destination. Achieving this and communicating it effectively can transform how the entire region is viewed. When similar establishments follow suit, it can even change the region’s trajectory. However, building a stylish, luxurious hotel is not enough on its own —delivering exceptional quality and unique experiences is equally critical. To demonstrate their excellence, the hotel joined Relais & Châteaux, an exclusive global association with stringent membership criteria. Remarkably, they remain the sole representative of this prestigious group in Türkiye.

Relais & Châteaux is a prestigious global membership granted exclusively to hotels and restaurants that surpass certain standards and provide exceptional experiences beyond mere luxury. Being part of this community signifies not only top-tier comfort and service but also the hotel’s cultural and gastronomic identity. It’s also worth noting that the hotel’s executive chef, Saygın Sesli, was honored with Relais & Châteaux’s “Rising Chef 2023” award.

Relais & Châteaux membership serves as a “badge of excellence” for hotels and restaurants. Being part of this prestigious network ensures that guests will enjoy an unforgettable experience. The philosophy of Relais & Châteaux is that each destination should embody the culture, nature, cuisine, and spirit of its region and reflect it to guests. Hotels within this association attract high-end tourists who seek not only luxury but also unique, authentic experiences. This not only enhances the hotel’s reputation but also significantly boosts the economy and tourism image of the entire region.

Ömer Tosun, the founder of the hotel offering stunning views of Göreme, Aşk Valley, Güvercinlik Valley, Avanos, and Mount Erciyes, sought to showcase Cappadocia’s history and culture in the best possible way. The hotel feels like a living museum, with Seljuk carpets, Ottoman-era ceramics, centuries-old antique rugs adorning the walls, and furniture that tells its own unique story. Through his dedicated approach to this project, Ömer Tosun has not only created a remarkable hotel but also taken the first step toward establishing Cappadocia as a globally recognized brand.