A small, historic capital in southern Europe: Valletta

VALETTA

Despite being a small city, Malta’s capital Valletta draws attention with its rich history and stunning natural beauty.

Emerging as one of the geographically significant countries in Europe, Malta became a member of the European Union in 2004.

Valletta, Malta’s capital, whose history dates back to the 16th century, was founded in 1566 by the Knights of St. John. The city was named after the knights’ leader, Jean Parisot de Valette.

Recognized for its historical and cultural richness, Valletta joined the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1980 and remains one of Europe’s leading tourist destinations.

Offering a blend of sea, historical structures, and green spaces, Valletta is home to approximately 8,000 residents. However, the city opens its doors to far more people, including tourists, international students, and businesspeople.

With streets leading to the sea, Valletta offers visitors a chance to explore examples of European, Arab and African architecture.

Famous landmarks in the city

The Upper Barrakka Gardens are known as one of Valletta’s most famous spots, offering a lush atmosphere. This garden provides visitors with a panoramic view of Valletta Harbor along with a touch of history. From the gardens, one can also see the cities of Vittoriosa, Senglea, and Cospicua across the water. Statues of notable figures are also present in the gardens. Nearby, the Saluting Battery stands as a significant historical and military site for the city’s defense.

The Saluting Battery, a vital component of Valletta's tourism, shares a history dating back to the 16th century, like the city itself. Visitors to this site can also explore the Military History Museum and its exhibitions.

St. Catherine Catholic Church is a must-visit for understanding the city’s religious history. The majority of Malta’s population is Catholic Christian, and this baroque-style church, built during the city’s establishment, reflects that heritage.

The Castille Palace draws attention not only for its historical background but also for its great political importance. Currently, it serves as the Office of the Prime Minister of Malta.

Additionally, the Turkish Cemetery near Valletta, in the Marsa district, built in 1874 upon the orders of Ottoman Sultan Abdülaziz, is frequently visited by Turks coming to the city.

Beyond its rich history, Valletta is also considered a significant venue for political events in Europe. This month, the city hosted the 31st Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).