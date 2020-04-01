98 Turkish citizens abroad died due to COVID-19: Minister

  • April 01 2020 09:35:00

98 Turkish citizens abroad died due to COVID-19: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
98 Turkish citizens abroad died due to COVID-19: Minister

Some 98 Turkish citizens living abroad have died due to COVID-19, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said.

“We have evacuated over 20,000 Turkish citizens from more than 50 countries,” he told state broadcaster TRT World.

There are nearly 10,000 Turkish citizens abroad, the minister said, adding that Turkey will continue to evacuate its citizens abroad in line with the country’s quarantine policy.

“Of course, we will continue to bring our citizens in the coming period, considering the quarantine conditions. We continue our support for those we cannot bring,” said the minister.

Turkey places evacuees under a 14-day quarantine after being brought back from abroad as part of measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The minister said he had a phone call with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum and Turkey will repatriate almost 1,900 Algerians as of April 3, he added.

On Turkey’s National Solidarity Campaign, which has been launched to aid the fight against COVID-19, he said the Turkish nationals living overseas were interested in donating. “In the cabinet meeting, we decided to donate 5.2 million Turkish Liras together with our ministers and friends who attended the meeting,” he said.

The campaign aims to provide additional support to people with low incomes and who suffer economic problems due to the measures taken against the spread of the disease.

The death toll in Turkey from the coronavirus rose to 214, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 13,531, the Health Ministry announced on March 31.

A total of 210 Turkish citizens are placed under 14-day quarantine in Manisa province on March 30, after they were evacuated back home from the U.S.

expats,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 214, with 13,531 total cases: Minister

    Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 214, with 13,531 total cases: Minister

  2. Turkish parliament extends ban on visitors due to coronavirus

    Turkish parliament extends ban on visitors due to coronavirus

  3. Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

    Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

  4. Turkey to send aid to Italy, Spain amid virus outbreak

    Turkey to send aid to Italy, Spain amid virus outbreak

  5. Interior Ministry says CHP municipalities not abiding by law in donation campaigns

    Interior Ministry says CHP municipalities not abiding by law in donation campaigns
Recommended
Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Italy, Spain

Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Italy, Spain
Turkish hospital opens in Gaza Strip

Turkish hospital opens in Gaza Strip

Erdoğan, Trump agree on efforts to combat coronavirus

Erdoğan, Trump agree on efforts to combat coronavirus
Turkey to send aid to Italy, Spain amid virus outbreak

Turkey to send aid to Italy, Spain amid virus outbreak
Turkey, Russia express hope for ceasefire in Idlib ahead of key meet

Turkey, Russia express hope for ceasefire in Idlib ahead of key meet
Leaders discuss recent situation in Syrias Idlib

Leaders discuss recent situation in Syria's Idlib
WORLD Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

A Turkish family in Germany’s Hamburg has received a hate letter which the sender claims is contaminated with the coronavirus.
ECONOMY Economists expect fall in March inflation

Economists expect fall in March inflation

Economists polled by Anadolu Agency on March 31 projected Turkey's inflation rate in March will come in at 11.81 percent, down from the previous month.
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.