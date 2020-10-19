95 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

  • October 19 2020 16:13:15

95 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

BİTLİS- Anadolu Agency
95 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

Ninety-five irregular migrants traveling in two buses were held in the eastern Bitlis province of Turkey, the provincial governor’s office said on Oct. 19.

While the migrants were referred to local migration authorities, police also rounded up two people who allegedly facilitated them.

Further information on their planned destination, or nationalities was not immediately available.

Turkey has been a key transit point for people aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

    Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

  2. Turkey to introduce new virus measures

    Turkey to introduce new virus measures

  3. Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

    Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

  4. President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

    President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

  5. Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

    Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote
Recommended
Black Sea’s Santa ruins registered as ‘fragile area’

Black Sea’s Santa ruins registered as ‘fragile area’
Rainfall hits major cities, disrupts transportation

Rainfall hits major cities, disrupts transportation
President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform
Prominent journalist Bekir Coşkun dies at 75

Prominent journalist Bekir Coşkun dies at 75
Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister
Turkeys parliament speaker in Baku for talks

Turkey's parliament speaker in Baku for talks
WORLD Armenian forces hit Azerbaijans cotton factory

Armenian forces hit Azerbaijan's cotton factory

Armenian forces on Oct. 19, in violation of the new humanitarian cease-fire, shelled a cotton receiving and processing factory in Azerbaijan's western Terter region.

ECONOMY Massive fraud case into Turkey’s alternative cryptocurrency starts

Massive fraud case into Turkey’s alternative cryptocurrency starts

Some 37 people who collected 200 million liras ($25.2 million) from nearly 12,000 people in six months, with the promise of giving high revenue in return with Turkey’s “national” alternative digital currency, were sued for fraud, according to a report by daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe defeated Göztepe 3-2 Sunday to lead the Turkish Süper Lig.