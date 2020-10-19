95 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

BİTLİS- Anadolu Agency

Ninety-five irregular migrants traveling in two buses were held in the eastern Bitlis province of Turkey, the provincial governor’s office said on Oct. 19.



While the migrants were referred to local migration authorities, police also rounded up two people who allegedly facilitated them.



Further information on their planned destination, or nationalities was not immediately available.



Turkey has been a key transit point for people aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.