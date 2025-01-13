8 facilities fined 10.3 million liras for polluting Marmara Sea

ANKARA
The Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry has fined eight facilities a total of 10.3 million Turkish Liras (around $290,000) for violating environmental regulations and discharging polluted water into the Marmara Sea.

 

As part of efforts to combat the sea’s ongoing mucilage problem, the ministry conducted 389 inspections across seven provinces between Jan. 6 and 10.

 

According to the ministry’s written statement, the inspections were carried out under the 22-point Marmara Sea Action Plan. Violations were identified in the western provinces of Tekirdağ, Yalova and Balıkesir, where administrative fines were imposed on facilities found to be breaching environmental laws.

 

Among them, Tekirdağ Municipality’s Water and Sewerage Administration and three wastewater treatments operated by Balıkesir Municipality were fined around 4.3 million liras.

 

Additional fines amounting to 6 million liras were issued to a Tekirdağ-based olive processing facility, a concrete plant in Yalova and an organized industrial zone in Balıkesir.

 

The ministry announced that inspections in the Marmara Basin will continue without interruption.

