650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

  • January 17 2021 09:57:00

650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

ANKARA
650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

Over 650,000 health care workers in Turkey have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the first three days of the vaccination campaign in the country.

Turkey started administering the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech company to health care staff on Jan. 14.

The first batch of 3 million doses of the vaccine arrived in Turkey on Dec. 30.

Two doses of the vaccine will be administered 28 days apart. Those who recovered from COVID-19 will not be vaccinated in four to six months following their recovery.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 16 at the Ankara City Hospital.

After being vaccinated, Oktay told reporters Turkey is among top countries in terms of vaccination although it has just started.

He expressed hope that Turkey's own COVID-19 vaccines would be available in April.

650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

The vice president urged all citizens to get vaccinated, saying this is extremely important both for individual and public health, as well as for normalization.

Turkey has been implementing curfews on both weeknights and weekends since last month as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

This week President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that restrictions will be eased gradually as COVID-19 cases have been significantly decreasing recently.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed almost 2 million lives in 191 countries and regions.


MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey introduces new tax for upscale houses

    Turkey introduces new tax for upscale houses

  2. 650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

    650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

  3. No serious side effects reported post vaccine

    No serious side effects reported post vaccine

  4. German foreign minister set to visit Turkey

    German foreign minister set to visit Turkey

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,832 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,380,665

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,832 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,380,665
Recommended
Russian freight ship sinks off Turkeys Black Sea coast

Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast

Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting

Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting
Turkish, Chinese ties to deepen further: Envoy

Turkish, Chinese ties to deepen further: Envoy
German foreign minister set to visit Turkey

German foreign minister set to visit Turkey
No serious side effects reported post vaccine

No serious side effects reported post vaccine
WhatsApp postpones new private policy update

WhatsApp postpones new private policy update

WORLD European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

European powers on Jan. 16 voiced deep concern over Iran’s plans to produce uranium metal, warning that Tehran has "no credible civilian use" for the element.
ECONOMY Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkey has invested 27 billion Turkish liras ($3.6 billion) on natural gas distribution since 2002, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 16.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe on Jan. 16 hinted at signing Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil.