6 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Security forces "neutralized" at least six armed terrorists in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Sept. 26.

As part of Operation Yıldırım-1, the terrorists were targeted in an air-backed operation by the local gendarmerie command in the Şırnak province, the ministry said in a statement.

Another eight terrorists were captured dead during the operation, the ministry added.

As part of the Yıldırım operations on Sept. 26, Turkey neutralized a total of six terrorists in the Şırnak and Hakkari provinces, the ministry added.

The terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, but the PKK terror group has been active in the region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.