532 FETÖ terror suspects sought across Turkey

  • April 26 2021 09:02:00

İZMİR-Anadolu Agency
An operation against the infiltration of the FETÖ in the Turkish Armed Forces has been launched to detain 532 suspects across Turkey, a security source said on April 26.

As part of an investigation initiated by prosecutors in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul and western İzmir province, an operation was carried out to nab suspects, including 459 on-duty military personnel, the source noted.

Suspects were found to be involved in intra-organizational communication via payphones or fixed lines as well as the detection of organizational links through confessions, it added.

The Istanbul and Izmir-based operation was launched in 62 provinces as well as in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the source added.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

