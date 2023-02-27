4th season of ‘Succession’ to be its last

4th season of ‘Succession’ to be its last

LOS ANGELES
4th season of ‘Succession’ to be its last

The creator of the hit HBO seriesSuccession” says the upcoming fourth season will be its last.

Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker in a piece posted online that he wanted the show’s many fans to know the end was approaching.

“I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season,” Armstrong said.

“Succession” follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It stars Brian Cox as the Roy family patriarch and Jeremy Strong as one of his children, who connive to succeed their father as the company’s leader.

HBO confirmed that the fourth season set to premiere next month will be its last.

The show has won 13 Emmy Awards so far, including several for Armstrong for writing and drama series honors in 2020 and 2022.

“I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind,” Armstrong told the New Yorker. “From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Armstrong may not leave all the characters behind. While he said ending the show now will result in a “meaty” resolution, he is also open to revisiting some of the characters in another project.

“When I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite? Maybe there’s something else that could be done, that harnessed what’s been good about the way we’ve worked on this,” Armstrong said.

 

TÜRKIYE Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’

Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’

    Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’

  2. Tens of thousands protest Mexico's electoral law changes

    Tens of thousands protest Mexico's electoral law changes

  3. French doc, Spanish girl win top prizes in Berlin

    French doc, Spanish girl win top prizes in Berlin

  4. 4th season of ‘Succession’ to be its last

    4th season of ‘Succession’ to be its last

  5. ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ opera spotlights Afghan women

    ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ opera spotlights Afghan women
Recommended
French doc, Spanish girl win top prizes in Berlin

French doc, Spanish girl win top prizes in Berlin
‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ opera spotlights Afghan women

‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ opera spotlights Afghan women
‘Everything Everywhere’ finds multiple awards success

‘Everything Everywhere’ finds multiple awards success
Vast cemetery in Iraq echoes 14 centuries of life and death

Vast cemetery in Iraq echoes 14 centuries of life and death
David Bowie archive to open to public in 2025

David Bowie archive to open to public in 2025
New ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies announced

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies announced
WORLD Tens of thousands protest Mexicos electoral law changes

Tens of thousands protest Mexico's electoral law changes

Tens of thousands of people filled Mexico City’s vast main plaza Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's electoral law changes they say threaten democracy and could mark a return to the past.

ECONOMY MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones

MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones

The latest folding-screen smartphones, immersive metaverse experiences, AI-powered chatbot avatars and other eye-catching technology are set to wow visitors at the annual MWC wireless trade fair that kicks off today.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.