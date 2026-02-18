Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report

Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s gaming market crossed the $1 billion mark in 2025, reaching an estimated $1.01 billion in revenue, according to the “Türkiye Game Market Report 2025.”

The report, published by the marketing agency Gaming in Turkey | MENA | EU, stated the market stood at around $810 million in 2024, meaning 2025 marked a new high for the sector.

It added that growth reached 51.46 percent in Turkish lira terms compared with the previous year, underlining the sector's strong momentum.

The report points to a large and increasingly diverse player base.

Türkiye has around 77 million internet users, and internet usage among people aged 16-74 has climbed to 90.9 percent, it said.

The number of active gamers is nearing 50 million, with women accounting for 46 percent of players and men 54 percent.

Prepared for a tenth consecutive year, the report tracks consumption habits and key trends across mobile, PC and console gaming, alongside the esports ecosystem.

The report also changes how it maps local production. Instead of publishing a fixed, name-by-name list of domestic game studios, it presents the ecosystem through data, analysis and commentary, arguing that the fast pace of change makes static lists quickly outdated.

It states that year-round monitoring of studio numbers, platform focus and city-level clustering offers a more accurate picture of Türkiye’s production capacity.

Gaming in Türkiye CEO Ozan Aydemir said the global games industry is moving past a period of rapid, “uncontrolled” expansion and into an era of depth, where growth is judged less by new user numbers and more by how long players stay engaged and how well communities are managed.

Aydemir added that Türkiye’s investment climate is becoming more selective, but that exits are continuing even as funding rounds remain cautious.

He also pointed to rising fiber and broadband access, arguing that games are increasingly delivered as an “experience package,” combining access, service and community.

 

