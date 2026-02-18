Global Turks Foundation holds first Middle East launch in Dubai

DUBAI

The Global Turks Foundation held its first Middle East gathering in Dubai, bringing together Turkish business figures and senior officials after earlier promotion events in Türkiye and the United States, the foundation has said.

The launch was hosted by Türkiye’s Consul General in Dubai, Onur Şaylan, at the consulate residence. The guest list included Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Furkan Karakaya, deputy head of the Presidency’s Investment and Finance Office, alongside foundation representatives and members of the Dubai business community.

Organizers said they presented a roadmap shaped by findings from the foundation’s “Global Turks par Excellence” leadership research conducted between 2021 and 2023, and discussed next steps for strengthening professional ties among Turks living and working abroad.

Foundation founder Ayşegül Dicle Aydın said the Dubai meeting marked an important step in the group’s international outreach, adding that activities aimed at building a more connected global Turkish professional network will continue to expand.