Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting

Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan will attend the first Board of Peace meeting hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 19, the Foreign Ministry has announced.

According to a written statement by the ministry, Fidan will represent Türkiye at the meeting on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, one of the prominent board members.

It will be the first meeting of the Board of Peace, which was unveiled by Trump during the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos’ meetings in late January. Türkiye was represented at that meeting by Fidan.

Speaking to reporters during his return from Ethiopia, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his wish that the Board of Peace will contribute to the establishment of stability, ceasefire and peace in Gaza.

“In my opinion, the Gaza issue is a test of humanity’s conscience. We have made it clear from day one where we stand on this test. The suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza must end,” Erdoğan said.

The main objective is turning the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas into a permanent one, delivering humanitarian aid and strengthening the basis for a two-state solution, Erdoğan said, informing that Türkiye will be represented at the meeting by Fidan as it happens on the first day of Ramadan.

 

