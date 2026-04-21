45th Istanbul Film Festival announces winners

ISTANBUL

The 45th Istanbul Film Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), ended with an awards ceremony on April 19.

Bringing together cinephiles with examples from world cinema between April 9 and 19, a total of 39 short and feature-length films were shown in the festival.

The Golden Tulip Jury, chaired by David Mackenzie, awarded the festival’s top prize, the Golden Tulip, to “Prenses Mumbi,” directed by Damien Hauser.

The Jury Special Prize went to “Diriliş,” directed by Bi Gan, while the Best Director Award was presented to Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret for “Yaz Kampı.”

The Best Screenplay Award was given to Markus Schleinzer and Alexander Brom for “Rose.” İnci Sefa Cingöz won Best Actress for her role in “Karanlıkta Islık Çalanlar,” while Kemal Burak Alper received Best Actor for “Ölü Köpekler Isırmaz.” The jury also awarded a special mention to “Tavuk,” directed by György Pálfi.

In the Short Film Competition, “Yerçekimi” (Gravity) by Dalya Keleş was named Best Short Film, while “Aşk ve Diğerleri” (Love and the Others) by Berna Sitera Değirmen received a special mention.

In the New Perspectives section, the Seyfi Teoman Best Film Award went to “32 Metre” (32 Meters), directed by Morteza Atabaki, who also won Best Editing for the same film.

For “En Güzel Cenaze Şarkıları” (The Greatest Funeral Hits), Ziya Demirel and Yusuf Tan Demirel received Best Screenplay, while Esra Dermancıoğlu was named Best Actress, Çağdaş Ekin Şişman Best Supporting Actress and Özer Keçeci Best Supporting Actor.

Elif Öner won Best Art Direction and Efe Demiral Best Music for “İsimsiz Eserler Mezarlığı” (Dump of Untitled Pieces), while Reşat Okan Candemir received Best Cinematography for “Keçi501” (Goat501). Burak Dakak was named Best Actor for “Annem Hakkında” (About My Mom).

The FIPRESCI Award went to “Rose of Nevada,” directed by Mark Jenkin. The Film Directors Association Best Director Award, presented in memory of Osman Sınav, was given to Sunay Terzioğlu for “Bağlar, Kökler ve Tutkular” (Bonds, Roots and Passions). The Turkish Film Critics Association (SİYAD) Best Film Award went to “İsimsiz Eserler Mezarlığı,” directed by Melik Kuru, while the Documentary Filmmakers Association (BSB) Best Documentary Award was presented to “2m2” by Volkan Üce.

Meanwhile, marking its 21st year, Meetings on the Bridge brought together cinema professionals from 31 countries at Pera Museum, where awards were presented to selected projects.