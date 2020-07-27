4 soldiers killed after bus flips over

MERSİN-Anadolu Agency

Four Turkish soldiers were killed on July 27 when a bus carrying them flipped over in the southern Mersin province.

According to the provincial governorate, two bus drivers were also declared dead at the site.

Ten others were injured and rushed to the local hospital in Mut district.

Visiting wounded soldiers, Mersin Governor Ali İhsan Su told reporters that initial reports indicated the crash was the result of brake failure.

"It was a civilian bus carrying the soldiers. The cause for the crash was probably a brake failure, but the investigation continues," Su said.

The soldiers were en route to the Mediterranean port of Taşucu, where they would then be dispatched southward to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar also visited the scene of the accident.