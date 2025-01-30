4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir

Authorities have arrested four suspects accused of hijacking a state-owned bank’s cash-in-transit vehicle in the western province of İzmir and making off with 56 million Turkish Liras (nearly $1.5 million).

The vehicle, which collected cash from several bank branches on New Year's Eve, was seized in the Karşıyaka district and later found abandoned in another part of the city.

Taking advantage of the holiday rush, the group allegedly stole the vehicle, concealed part of the cash and fled with the rest in foreign currency.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects switched vehicles before heading to a rural vineyard house within the province.

A search of the premises led to the discovery of 25 million liras buried in the garden. The remaining funds were later recovered from one of the suspect’s personal vehicles.

Security sources identified the ringleader as a bank employee who allegedly planned the heist with the help of family members and friends. Authorities confirmed that all stolen funds were successfully recovered and returned to the bank.

The suspects were apprehended in a province in the central Anatolian region, the police sources said without specifying the city.

