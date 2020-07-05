34 suspects remanded in largest Turkish narcotics op

  • July 05 2020 10:35:00

34 suspects remanded in largest Turkish narcotics op

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
34 suspects remanded in largest Turkish narcotics op

Turkey remanded into custody 34 of 67 suspects early on July 5 from a crime group in the largest anti-narcotics operation in Turkish history.

The remaining 33 suspects were released under judicial control.

The suspects were arrested and millions of dollars seized in an anti-narcotics operation last month, according to the Interior Ministry.

The “Swamp” operation was conducted in collaboration with nine countries and led to the arrests of 74 suspects and seizure of 70 million Turkish liras ($10 million), while 281 properties were confiscated.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu told reporters in Ankara the crime group has two kingpins, with one wanted on an Interpol red notice.

Anti-narcotics teams targeted individuals involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities in Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, England, Spain, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and other countries since the 1990s, according to a security source who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Prosecutors in Ankara issued arrest warrants for suspects in 11 provinces, including Ankara, Antalya, Aydin, Bursa, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Kahramanmaraş, Kırşehir, Kilis and Mersin.

Officials also seized a number of properties, seven safe deposit boxes, assets and bank accounts of the group’s members and executives, as well as accounts of 16 companies owned by the individuals.

MOST POPULAR

  1. World’s biggest submerged plane in Turkey awaits divers

    World’s biggest submerged plane in Turkey awaits divers

  2. Turkey included in UK, Hungary's list of safe countries: FM

    Turkey included in UK, Hungary's list of safe countries: FM

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,206 as daily cases increase by 1,154

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,206 as daily cases increase by 1,154

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Turkey to do whatever int’l law requires in Libya: Defense minister

    Turkey to do whatever int’l law requires in Libya: Defense minister
Recommended
At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya
ISIL suspects caught in two provinces

ISIL suspects caught in two provinces
‘Gladiator bugs’ produced in lab to fight wasps

‘Gladiator bugs’ produced in lab to fight wasps
Passport app developed for visitors to Şanlıurfa

Passport app developed for visitors to Şanlıurfa
Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage

Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage
First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job

First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job
WORLD Israeli leaders son takes center stage in corruption sagas

Israeli leader's son takes center stage in corruption sagas

As scandal-plagued Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands trial for corruption, his 28-year-old son has emerged as a driving force in a counterattack against critics and the state institutions prosecuting the longtime Israeli leader.
ECONOMY Turkeys flag carrier stretches its wings for nature

Turkey's flag carrier stretches its wings for nature

Besides successfully operating for air travel, Turkish Airlines is also taking care of the environment with eco-friendly steps.
SPORTS Henry Onyekuru leaves Galatasaray

Henry Onyekuru leaves Galatasaray

Henry Onyekuru left Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray on July 4 at as his loan deal with the Istanbul football club concluded at the end of June.