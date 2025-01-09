32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival announces headliners

ISTANBUL
The 32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), will take place from July 1 to 18.

The festival will open on July 1 with a performance by Grammy-winning Afro-Cuban jazz legend Chucho Valdés and his Royal Quartet. The celebrated Cuban pianist and composer is known for revolutionizing Afro-Cuban jazz and mentoring icons such as Arturo Sandoval and Paquito D’Rivera.

On July 2, Hermanos Gutiérrez, the rising star of Latin guitar, will take the stage. The duo, composed of brothers Alejandro and Estevan Gutiérrez, has captivated audiences worldwide with their evocative and atmospheric guitar music.

The festival will continue on July 3 with Max Richter, a renowned composer and pianist celebrated for blending contemporary classical and electronic music. This performance marks Richter’s first appearance in Istanbul, featuring works from his acclaimed albums such as “In A Landscape” and “The Blue Notebooks.”

Early bird tickets will be available starting Jan. 14 through Passo's website, mobile app and İKSV box office.

The full festival program will be announced in the coming months.

