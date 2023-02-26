240 tons of aid materials arrived in Türkiye from Kenya

240 tons of aid materials arrived in Türkiye from Kenya

ISTANBUL
240 tons of aid materials arrived in Türkiye from Kenya

Turkish Airlines (THY) has brought 240 tons of aid materials collected by the United Nations Organization for Migration (IOM) in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, to Adana Incirlik Base with Turkish Cargo flights and THY passenger planes.

According to a statement released by Turkish Airlines Press Office, a ceremony was held before the aid flight with the participation of Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Subutay Yüksel and IOM Deputy Regional Director Justin MacDermott, as well as Turkish Airlines and Turkish Cargo representatives.

The aid materials collected in Nairobi were brought to Adana Incirlik Base by a B777F wide-body cargo plane with flight number TK6631 from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

With this flight, IOM delivered 100 tons of aid materials to Adana, including 85 tons of tents and tent equipment and 15 tons of blankets.

After the initial flight, the organization also shipped tents, tunnel tents and various aid materials to the earthquake zone, with two additional flights planned.

With approximately 240 tons of aid, 352 tents, 18,245 plastic tarpaulin sheets, 1,261 plastic tarpaulin rolls, 26,565 blankets, and 34,705 sleeping mats arrived in the quake zone.

Türkiye, earhtquake,

TÜRKIYE Ministers warn of heavy punishments to quake opportunists

Ministers warn of heavy punishments to quake opportunists
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ministers warn of heavy punishments to quake opportunists

    Ministers warn of heavy punishments to quake opportunists

  2. Death toll rises after three weeks in deadly quakes

    Death toll rises after three weeks in deadly quakes

  3. Signal to leave UK if law changes

    Signal to leave UK if law changes

  4. 240 tons of aid materials arrived in Türkiye from Kenya

    240 tons of aid materials arrived in Türkiye from Kenya

  5. Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers hold phone talk over massive quakes

    Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers hold phone talk over massive quakes
Recommended
Ministers warn of heavy punishments to quake opportunists

Ministers warn of heavy punishments to quake opportunists
Death toll rises after three weeks in deadly quakes

Death toll rises after three weeks in deadly quakes
Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers hold phone talk over massive quakes

Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers hold phone talk over massive quakes
Türkiye remembers 31st anniversary of Khojaly massacre

Türkiye remembers 31st anniversary of Khojaly massacre
Türkiye launches investigation into 612 people after quake

Türkiye launches investigation into 612 people after quake
Bodrum hotels offer jobs to earthquake victims

Bodrum hotels offer jobs to earthquake victims
WORLD Sufferings of Azerbaijani children etched in history

Sufferings of Azerbaijani children etched in history

On the night of Feb. 26, 1992, the most terrible massacre of the first Karabakh war occurred. The Khojaly genocide, as it is called, claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent Azerbaijani people. The Armenian armed forces, who launched an assault on the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly, didn’t show any mercy to women, the elderly, or children.

ECONOMY Signal to leave UK if law changes

Signal to leave UK if law changes

The encrypted-messaging app Signal has said it would stop providing services in the U.K. if a new law undermined encryption.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.