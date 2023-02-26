240 tons of aid materials arrived in Türkiye from Kenya

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY) has brought 240 tons of aid materials collected by the United Nations Organization for Migration (IOM) in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, to Adana Incirlik Base with Turkish Cargo flights and THY passenger planes.

According to a statement released by Turkish Airlines Press Office, a ceremony was held before the aid flight with the participation of Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Subutay Yüksel and IOM Deputy Regional Director Justin MacDermott, as well as Turkish Airlines and Turkish Cargo representatives.

The aid materials collected in Nairobi were brought to Adana Incirlik Base by a B777F wide-body cargo plane with flight number TK6631 from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

With this flight, IOM delivered 100 tons of aid materials to Adana, including 85 tons of tents and tent equipment and 15 tons of blankets.

After the initial flight, the organization also shipped tents, tunnel tents and various aid materials to the earthquake zone, with two additional flights planned.

With approximately 240 tons of aid, 352 tents, 18,245 plastic tarpaulin sheets, 1,261 plastic tarpaulin rolls, 26,565 blankets, and 34,705 sleeping mats arrived in the quake zone.