23 women fell victim to femicide last month: Report

ISTANBUL
Femicide and violence against women continues to be a grave problem in Türkiye, some 23 women fell victim to femicide in March, when International Women’s Day was marked, reveals a report published by a women’s association.

According to the report published by “We Will Stop Femicide Platform,” 23 women were murdered in Türkiye last month, while nine of these women were killed by the person to whom they were married.

Eight women were killed by their spouses, with whom they were in the process of divorcing and as they did not agree to reconcile.

The perpetrators of some of the murders of women are their fathers, sons and ex-husbands.

Some 70 percent of the victims of femicide were killed in their own homes.

According to another report published in January by another womens association, nearly half of the perpetrators of femicides in 2022 were either partners or spouses.

Intimate partner violence is a form of violence that can include physical, sexual, psychological and economic violence, as well as digital abuse, by current or former partners in close relationships.

Intimate partner violence is one of the most common forms of violence experienced by women worldwide and in Türkiye.

